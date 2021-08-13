Slow and regular earthquakes interact near Istanbul





Installation of a potentiometer for a GONAF well in Turkey. Complementary to classical seismometers, these instruments can measure slow deformations in the Earth’s interior down to dimensions of atomic diameter (10-10 m). Credit: Marco Bonhoff, GFZ

Earthquakes typically last only a few seconds, although shifts in the Earth’s interior sometimes occur in slow motion. Understanding these “slow earthquakes,” otherwise known as “slow slip events,” and their interaction with brief – sometimes violent – tremors is critical to determining seismic hazard and subsequent hazards. An international group led by Patricia Martinez Garzon, junior group leader at the German GFZ Center for Geosciences Research, has published a study in Seismological Research Letters in which they investigated this interaction of various seismic events near Istanbul with their own. Millions of people.

A suspicious calm in the ‘seismic gap’

The Armutlu Peninsula is currently the most seismically active area just south of the densely populated city of Istanbul. The region is part of the North Anatolian Fault, which separates Eurasia from the Anatolian Plate. This fault is an active tectonic plate boundary that is known to generate destructive earthquakes that cause large numbers of casualties. The last such major earthquake occurred in 1999 near Izmit killing nearly 20,000 people. Part of the fault, running between Istanbul and Armutlu, is identified as a “seismic gap” because there is a dubious lull there, so to speak. Therefore, the region is considered to be behind when a major earthquake occurs.

slow earthquake monitoring

In this region, slow earthquakes can be recognized for the first time in 2019 thanks to special well pressure gauges published by researchers from the German GFZ Research Center for Geosciences, in cooperation with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and UNAVCO Institute from the United States. To further study the interaction between slow-slip events and “regular” earthquakes in the region, a temporary “SMARTnet” dense seismic network has been deployed to the Armutlu Peninsula, as part of the GONAF Plate Boundary Observatory.

Framing a normal 4.6 MW earthquake in December 2018, another 30-day slow slip event was recorded, activating the shallow portion of the same small fault. After that, the fault continued to have seismic activity for an entire year, with more than 1,000 earthquakes occurring in the same fault section.

Earthquake rates rise after a larger earthquake

A recent study in Seismology Research Letters references these observations and argues that larger seismic rates during the year after a MW 4.6 event are enhanced by the occurrence of the slow slip event, as well as stress redistribution after the main rupture. . “Potentiometers near the active fault allowed identification of a slow slip signal that supposedly occurred at a shallow depth level and released an amount of energy equivalent to that of a 5.5-magnitude earthquake, but distributed over weeks, not seconds,” says Dr. Martinez. Garzon, lead author of the study.

The exact role of slow earthquakes remains to be clarified

It remains to be investigated in detail how the slow slip event affects the stress state along the proximal faults. Prof. Marco Bonhoff, Head of the GONAF Observatory and co-author of the study, says: “How the slow and fast earthquakes interact in detail remains to be understood. In any case, our results will allow for better identification of regional seismic risks especially for the center of Istanbul with a population of 15 million in light of the region outstanding big.

Earthquake in super slow motion More information: Patricia Martinez Garzon et al., Sub-Fault Monitoring Reveals Joint Seismic and Slow Motion Activation of a Fault Branch Within the Istanbul-Marmara Seismic Gap in Northwest Turkey, Earthquake Research Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1785 / 0220210047 Provided by the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers

Quote: Slow and Regular Earthquakes Interact near Istanbul (2021, August 12) Retrieved August 13, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-systematic-earthquakes-interact-istanbul.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2021-08-regular-earthquakes-interact-istanbul.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos