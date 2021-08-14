Strong earthquake hits Haiti; Fear of mass casualties | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel





The earthquake occurred about 100 miles southwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and images showed rubble and destroyed buildings. Tropical Storm Grace may bring strong winds and torrential rain to Haiti this week.

There are fears of widespread damage and a large number of casualties after a strong earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday morning.

The quake occurred about 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-de-Sud, about 100 miles southwest of the capital, Port-au-Prince, but the shaking was far from the epicenter.

“In my neighborhood, I heard people screaming. They were flying outside,” Port-au-Prince resident Sephora Pierre-Louis told Reuters.

Major devastation has been reported in the cities of Lee Kay and Jeremy, according to the New York Times. The lines of communication were down leaving initial information scattered.

“Many houses have fallen. Many people are trapped under the rubble,” Wedchel Augustin, 35, a resident of Lee Kay, told The Times. We can hear people screaming under the rubble. People are running back and forth to the hospital.”

The USGS gave the earthquake an initial rating of 7.2 and noted the potential for major damage and multiple deaths.

Haiti’s Civil Protection said initial reports indicated that “houses may have collapsed and people may have died”.

Early photos and video piles of rubble and collapsed buildings.

The shivering was also felt in southern Cuba and around Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, according to reports sent to the US Geological Survey.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves of 3 to 9 feet were possible along some coastal areas of the country.

Landslides were also possible.

Weather may complicate any damage or recovery efforts. There is a possibility that Tropical Storm Grace will affect Haiti with heavy rain and strong winds this week.

At least 20 people died when Tropical Storm Laura hit Haiti nearly a year ago.

Naomi Vernius, 34, a resident of Port-au-Prince, told The Associated Press that she woke up from her bed shivering on Saturday morning.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived through the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. Later I remembered my two children and my mother were still inside. My neighbor came in and asked them to get out. We ran into the street,” Vernius said.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100,000 people in the Port-au-Prince region in 2010. Saturday’s quake struck about 46 miles from the 2010 epicenter, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking news about weather, the environment, and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of the parent company, IBM.

