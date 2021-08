A massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake leaves Haiti devastation and many dead are feared

representative picture. & nbsp | & nbsp Image source: & nbspPTI

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, causing numerous deaths and destroying buildings in the disaster-stricken Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake, which shook homes and sent people rushing for protection, was about 100 miles (160 km) by road from the center of the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince.

“A lot of houses were destroyed and some were killed in hospital,” Christella St Helier, who lives near the epicenter, told AFP. “Everyone is on the street now and the shocks keep coming.”

The initial prolonged shock was felt in most of the Caribbean. It damaged schools and homes in the southwestern Haiti peninsula, according to eyewitness photos.

“I can confirm there have been deaths, but I don’t have an exact toll yet,” said Jerry Chandler, head of the country’s Civil Protection Agency.

Residents circulated pictures on social media of ruins of concrete buildings, including a church where a ceremony was apparently held on Saturday in the southwestern town of Les Angles.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a tsunami warning, saying waves up to three meters (about 10 feet) are possible along Haiti’s coast, but it quickly raised the warning.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake in January 2010 turned much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities into dusty ruins, killing more than 200,000 and injuring about 300,000 more.

More than a million and a half Haitians are rendered homeless, leaving the island’s authorities and the international humanitarian community to face a formidable challenge in a country that lacks a land registry or building codes.

The earthquake destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, as well as administrative buildings and schools, not to mention 60 percent of Haiti’s health care system.

Rebuilding the country’s main hospital remains incomplete, and NGOs are struggling to make up for the country’s many shortcomings.

The latest earthquake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already grappling with poverty, escalating gang violence, and Covid-19.

Police say they have arrested 44 people in connection with the murder, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians who were allegedly part of the commando team, and two Haitian Americans.

Among those arrested in connection with the plot allegedly organized by a group of Haitians with foreign ties is the head of Moise’s security unit.

Police issued wanted person notices to several other people, including a judge from Haiti’s highest court, a former senator and a businessman.

Moyes was ruling the impoverished and disaster-stricken country by decree, with gang violence on the rise and the spread of Covid-19.

