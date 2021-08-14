At least 227 killed after 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haiti





Updated Aug 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM ET

A massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said, raising fears of devastation similar to the devastating 2010 earthquake that tore through the country.

At least 227 deaths have been reported, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Service. The US Geological Survey predicts that the death toll could reach the thousands.

USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso told NPR that Saturday’s earthquake is on par with the 2010 earthquake, because of its similar magnitude, and that it occurred along the same fault line – the Enriquillo fault zone – Plantin Garden.

“It looks really bad,” said Caruso. “There could be a lot of casualties.”

How does the last earthquake compare to 2010

But the mechanism of the recent earthquake is different. This missile had a thrust mechanism, Caruso said, while the 2010 earthquake had a glide-type mechanism.

“When you’re on different sides of a fault, you feel an earthquake differently,” Caruso said. “So there are a lot of variables about how people feel about earthquakes.” “Fault-causing earthquakes can be very devastating. But, of course, strike-slip earthquakes can also be devastating. So at this point, we don’t really know. We are waiting to see what all the damage assessments are.”

Ariel Henry, the new Prime Minister of Haiti, expressed in a translated tweet his sympathy with “the families of the victims of this violent earthquake, which caused many human and material losses in several geographical areas of the country,”

Henry said he would declare a one-month state of emergency as the state assesses the damage from the disaster and sends teams to the area for search and rescue missions.

“We will make the necessary arrangements to assist those affected by the earthquake in the southern peninsula,” he said in a statement. “We must show a lot of solidarity regarding the state of emergency. The government will declare a state of emergency. We will act quickly.” Tweet translated later.

A White House official said President Biden had authorized the United States to respond immediately and had appointed Samantha Power, the director of US aid, to coordinate efforts.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers, or 7.5 miles, northeast of Saint-Louis-de-Sud and 10 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey. The study said the missile struck five miles from the town of Petite-Trou de Nieps in the western part of the country.

The US Geological Survey placed the earthquake in a “red alert” category.

“Significant casualties and damage are likely and the disaster is likely to be widespread,” the USGS said. “Previous red alerts have required a national or international response.”

Two major cities, Lee Kay and Jeremy, have been hit hard, journalist Harold Isaac told NPR reporter Scott Simon’s Weekend Edition on Saturday.

The earthquake is the latest crisis for Haiti

The earthquake comes amid turmoil in the country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moss last month.

“The crisis that Haiti has been through, especially in the past few months, the death of the president through assassination, the country was not really prepared for another earthquake of this magnitude and such damage,” says Isaac.

“It’s already another crisis, a big crisis for the new government, and it’s also very sick as it is,” Isaac said.

Even worse, the area is doubly threatened by another natural disaster – Tropical Storm Grace may hit early next week as Haitians still suffer from the earthquake. Winds of 45 miles per hour and 3-6 inches of rain are expected, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Unique, which was classified as a tropical storm earlier, may also regain strength as late as Saturday or Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

People in the capital, Port-au-Prince, about 80 miles east of the epicenter, felt the quake and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Some fear the shock recovery of the 2010 earthquake. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, killing an estimated 220,000 people, leaving about 1.5 million homeless and injuring another 300,000.

Caruso of the US Geological Survey said he was expecting an earthquake of this magnitude because the area is an active fault zone with a history of large earthquakes.

Port-au-Prince resident Naomi Vernus, 34, said she woke up from Saturday’s earthquake and that her bed was shaking, the Associated Press reported.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived through the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered that my baby and my mom were still inside. My neighbor came in and told them to do it. Get out,” Vernius said.

In another translated tweet, Henri, the prime minister, appealed to “the spirit of solidarity and commitment of all Haitians, for unity to face this tragic situation we are currently living in. Unity is strength.”

This is a breaking news story. It will turn out later that some of the things the media have reported are wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, trusted news outlets and correspondents on the site. We will update as the situation evolves.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxpr.org/post/72-magnitude-earthquake-hits-haiti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos