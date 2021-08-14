Canada stands ready to help Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake: Trudeau





The Canadian Press Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 3:04 PM EDT Last updated Saturday, August 14, 2021 3:04 PM EDT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada is ready to help Haiti after a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, and those who have been injured – and we stand ready to help in any way we can,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

The Haitian Civil Protection Agency said the death toll from the earthquake now stands at 227, noting that hundreds were injured and also missing. Search and rescue teams were deployed amid reports of widespread devastation.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has said he will not seek international assistance until the extent of the damage is known.

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 125 km west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Henry declared a one-month state of emergency affecting the entire country, saying on Saturday that some towns were devastated, local hospitals became overcrowded and the need was “enormous.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said on social media that Canada “is prepared to provide consular assistance to Canadians in Haiti.”

He also reiterated Trudeau’s commitment to help in the aftermath of the disaster.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of an earthquake in Haiti,” Garneau wrote on Twitter.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Canada is ready to help the people of Haiti.”

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately confirm whether any Canadians were affected.

Canada issued an advisory for travelers on Saturday, warning of reports of damage to infrastructure, possible aftershocks and disruption of essential services. The government said that people in affected areas should follow instructions from local authorities and monitor local media for updates.

Ottawa has sent $1.5 billion to Haiti since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Former Canadian governor General Michel Jean, who is from Port-au-Prince, expressed his sadness at the news that came during a period of instability in the country.

Haiti’s president was assassinated in July, as the country grappled with escalating gang violence, political turmoil and rising COVID-19 infections.

“Haiti is extremely insecure: banditry, kidnappings, assassinations, a capital devastated by attacks, a catastrophic political crisis, food shortages, extreme poverty and an earthquake again! Sadness!” Jan said on Twitter Saturday.

Save the Children said in a statement it was deeply concerned about the impact of the disaster on children and families, who it said are already suffering from extreme poverty, hunger and violence.

“Workers in the area are witnessing horrific devastation – dozens of collapsed homes, many injured and dead,” Leila Borahla, director of Save the Children Haiti, said in the statement.

While it will take days to assess the full extent of the damage, this is clearly a massive humanitarian emergency. We must respond quickly and decisively.”

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on August 14, 2021.

– With files from The Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/canada-standing-ready-to-help-haiti-after-7-2-magnitude-earthquake-trudeau-1.5547307%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue

