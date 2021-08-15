Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offers assistance in the deadly earthquake in Haiti





A deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti has sparked widespread reactions in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said everyone affected is “in the thoughts and prayers of Canadians”.

“We are sincerely with those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured, and stand ready to assist in any way we can,” the Prime Minister of Canada wrote.

His Quebec counterpart, François Legault, also turned to his social network to express his solidarity with the Haitian people.

“My thoughts are with the Haitian people who have not yet suffered such a tragedy. Quebec is with you. My condolences to the relatives of the victims,” ​​said Prime Minister François Legault.

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec, Dominique Engled, who lost her parents in the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, expressed her grief.

“Terror strikes. I am wholeheartedly with the Haitians in the south of the country,” the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) said in a tweet on the social network Twitter on Saturday morning.

A little later, arriving at the youth conference of the PLQ Youth Committee, in Trois-Rivieres, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly once again expressed her concerns about Haitians during a press meeting.

“My thoughts are with all the people out there who are going through very difficult times and with the entire Haitian community that is in Quebec,” Ms. Engled recalls.

Notice to travelers

The Canadian government issued a Canadian travel warning on Saturday morning.

“Infrastructure damage has been reported. A tsunami warning is in effect for some coasts of the country. Aftershocks may occur and basic services may be disrupted,” the statement said.

“If you are in an affected area, follow the instructions of the local authorities and check the local media regularly to stay informed of the situation.”

