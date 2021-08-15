More than 300 dead after 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti | Bendigo advertiser





At least 304 people have been killed and hundreds injured or missing after a powerful earthquake struck southwestern Haiti, leaving churches, hotels and homes in ruins in the latest tragedy to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km from the town of Petite-Trou de Nieps, about 150 km west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km. The US Geological Survey said. This made the earthquake felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica larger and less shallow than the 7.0 magnitude earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands of people on the island. But this time – which happened around 8:30 a.m. local time – it hit far from the capital. Reuters witnesses said the quake was felt in Port-au-Prince, but it did not appear to have caused significant damage. However, Haiti’s Civil Protection Service put the initial death toll at 304, with at least 1,800 infected, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency. The nearest large town was Les Cay, where many buildings had collapsed or suffered severe damage, according to authorities, who said they were searching for survivors. “I saw bodies pulled out of the rubble, injured and possibly dead,” said Jean Marie Simon, 38, a resident of Les Cayes, who was at the market when the earthquake struck and ran home to see if his family was safe. “I heard screams of pain everywhere I passed.” His wife and two-year-old child were bathing and ran into the street naked just before the front of the house collapsed. Simon gave his wife his shirt and they took refuge in a churchyard with other locals. His mother’s house also collapsed. “There are a lot of aftershocks and every time there is one people are running and screaming,” he said. “My legs are still trembling.” On Les Cay, locals said the seaside town of 126,000 was briefly inundated, causing panic amid tsunami fears, but then appearing to be retreating. Haitian media reported that some people along the coast had already fled to the mountains. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake, raising it shortly thereafter. US President Joe Biden authorized an immediate US response to the earthquake and appointed Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, and coordinator of the effort. The earthquake comes just over a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was ruling by decree, deepening political turmoil in the country. Meanwhile, parts of Haiti are facing increasing hunger and health care services overwhelmed by COVID-19. Access by road to the southern region, where the quake occurred, has been restricted by gang control of key areas, raising questions about how aid is being delivered. That region only recently recovered from Hurricane Matthew, which struck in 2016, killing hundreds and causing in a. Extensive destruction. Haiti is now in the likely path of Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring heavy rain early next week. “This country has never found a break! Every year of mismanagement hasn’t hurt but the cumulative effects have left us vulnerable to everything,” Haitian businessman Marc-Alain Boquecolt said on Twitter. “It’s going to take years to fix things and we haven’t even started!” The earthquake caused shock waves that reached Cuba and Jamaica, although there were no reports of material damage, deaths or injuries there. Australian Associated Press

