Haiti: earthquake – emergency call: MDRHT018 – Haiti

This emergency appeal seeks on a preliminary basis a total of approximately 10 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Haitian Red Cross Society (HRCS) to provide emergency assistance and early recovery support for 25,000 people affected by the earthquake for a period 18 months. The operation will focus on the following areas: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), migration and disaster risk reduction (DRR). These areas will be supported and strengthened through the following enabling actions: strengthening National Societies, influencing others as strategic partners, and enhancing coordination and accountability.

Situation overview

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10.0 km (6.21 mi) 13 km southeast of Petite-Troux-de-Nips, Haiti, the USGS’ National Seismic Information Center (NEIC) reported. ) on August 14, 2021, 16:02:56 GMT. Based on preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to cause moderate to severe shaking within 245.0 km (152.24 miles) from the epicenter. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning that was later rescinded. There are no expected tsunami threats.

Early damage assessments indicate that at least 800,000 people could directly experience minor to serious damage, including communications, access, security, loss of livelihoods, infrastructure, and health services that could be affected.

The Human Rights Commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has requested support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In coordination between the IFRC headquarters and the IFRC regional office, this emergency is now classified as orange according to the IFRC’s standard operating procedures. The contingency classification and scalability will be reviewed over the next 48 hours. The earthquake struck during the current political crisis, which has been ongoing since the assassination of the Haitian president on July 7, 2021. Additionally, according to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed in the eastern Caribbean that same morning, is on its way toward Haiti with a possible fall on Made landfall on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. This earthquake was larger and on the same fault line as in 2010, which killed more than 220,000 people. However, according to geologists, it happened in a rural area of ​​the country with a smaller population. It is estimated that 11.4 million people, 2.45 million households, and US$38.1 billion in infrastructure are concentrated within this range. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency reported that at least 227 people were killed and hundreds injured. The Prime Minister declared a state of emergency in the country for a month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/haiti-earthquake-emergency-appeal-mdrht018 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos