A Kentuckyana man was in Haiti when the earthquake struck





Louisville, Kentucky – 728 people are confirmed dead and nearly 2,000 injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday morning.

Gary Boyce and his son, from New Albany, Indiana, were on the fifth floor of a building in Jeremy City when he hit him.

What you need to know Gary Boyce in Haiti was serving with Tek4Kids when the earthquake struck 35 miles from the epicenter. Boyce helped with Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts in Haiti. The earthquake made the bridge used to deliver fuel and water to the city Boise impassable

“I couldn’t believe how much it shook, and I kept thinking, ‘The concrete is going to crack, because we were going back and forth and really rough,'” Boyce said.

Despite 35 miles from the epicenter, Boyce described those 30 seconds as the worst earthquake he had ever experienced.

“Churches here have collapsed, we had rock hotel walls and a lot of people got killed here, not like Lee Cayes,” Boyce said.

Boyce’s son planned a trip and would have been in the middle of Les Caye, one of the worst hit areas had he not decided to cancel after assessing the gang risks on the road there.

Boyce spends weeks at a time in Haiti on duty with Tek4Kids, which gives 2,000 Haitian children access to the technology.

“We are changing Haiti through education, we focus on technical education, we use technology to improve education, and that makes a huge difference, a huge difference in it,” Boyce said.

The earthquake was a repetition of a tragedy he had already witnessed in the past.

“We went to the earthquake, about 10 years ago, from Port-au-Prince that killed hundreds of thousands of people, so every single one of them was traumatized, just the fact that the ground is shaking, they can’t understand. They want to get out,” Boyce said.

The patients are now being treated outside hospitals that were already full, and the bridge near Les Cayes that is normally used to bring fuel and water into the area has collapsed, Boyce said.

Combining that with the recent assassination of Haiti’s president, Boyce said the country faces major turmoil.

“They’re not sure about the future, you know, hope is all the political stuff going on, and then, now there’s probably going to be a shortage of food and water here,” Boyce said. “You see the suffering and you see the families they can’t afford, they can’t feed your children and they don’t have good water and a lot of sickness and disease.”

He is ready to shift the focus of his mission to help as he has done in the past.

“[After] Hurricane Matthew, about four years ago, we were the first to land, passing water because in each of our schools we put batteries and inverters and we have a cistern. “We had a water filtration system in place, so we started pumping out thousands of gallons of water a day,” Boyce said.

Boyce is still in good spirits even knowing that a tropical storm is on its way.

“I feel like we’re helping people and trying to figure out how to help people more so that every time there’s a crisis, there’s an opportunity to do some good things,” Boyce said.

Boyce said he will spend the next several days evaluating the need for a water purification program.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2021/08/15/new-albany-man-in-haiti-when-earthquake-hit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos