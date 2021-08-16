Agape flights bring urgent supplies to Haiti in the wake of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake





VENICE, FL – A devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern part of Haiti wreaks havoc and kills hundreds of people. That number is expected to rise to tens of thousands, according to the US Geological Survey.

As Haitians search for homes under the rubble of former buildings and homes, Agape Flights packed supplies for Sunday deliveries.

Aaron Polaramsinghe, a volunteer pilot and mechanic, says people who live in Les Caye know what their plane looks like.

“They can see someone coming, someone responding, maybe something familiar. They can know that someone cares,” he said.

He believes that this is the most important thing, secondly to provide the urgent supplies they need now to get through this crisis.

“Its urgency is what matters, as things that are absolutely essential at the moment are being accessed,” said Allen Speer, CEO of Agape Flights.

A generator will go to a local hospital with surgical supplies, masks, gloves, bandages and gauze. In addition, missionaries on Earth working with Agape Expeditions will begin distributing non-perishable food and water immediately.

Speer says this wouldn’t be the only time they’d go, either.

“Probably at least 100,” he said. “After the 2010 earthquake, we flew 120 missions in the first 90 days. But we borrowed every plane and every pilot we could find. So, we’re going to do a lot of flights.”

He says that as days go by, needs change and adds that there will be a huge need for encouragement for people who have been infected.

“Not many people realize that after the 2010 earthquake, one in 10 Haitians surviving was an amputee,” he said. “One of 10.”

Agape Flights delivers supplies on a weekly basis to Haiti, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic, and Speer says many missionaries there have dedicated their lives to the cause.

Getting to know the Haitian people is what drives Bholramsingh to volunteer.

“I think after seeing everything I think you want to do something to help them because it almost feels like they’re family,” he said.

Speer will travel to Haiti on Thursday to see how much damage is done and what is still needed.

