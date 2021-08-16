Husband of a woman from Tampa, Haiti during a 7.2 magnitude earthquake





Local families are waiting to hear the news of their loved ones in Haiti

Haiti’s devastation is being felt here in Tampa Bay as Haitians in our community are waiting to hear from family to see if they’re okay. FOX 13’s Justin Matthews has one woman story.

Tampa, Florida – Jamisia Aristel has lived in Tampa Bay most of her life but is from Haiti, and her husband Leonord was there when the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck.

Fortunately, he’s fine but he says it was messy.

“This was an experience he would never want to have again, and that he would never wish it had happened to his worst enemies, just how bad it was,” said Gamecia.

Her husband called her shortly after the earthquake to tell her he was safe. He was driving when the ground started shaking.

“His driver told him he felt the ground shaking, so they stopped the car and felt the movement going on,” said Gamesa. “They just started running, they didn’t know where to go, it was dark, I don’t know, maybe because when the earthquake happened, the buildings collapsed, maybe that’s why it got dark, and they couldn’t see which way they were going.”

Leonard was in the country because he owns a music store there. Their business was destroyed.

“Everything inside was gone too, he’s not sure what caused the damage because I don’t think he’s able to actually go in and assess the damage,” she said.

Jamisya says her family is fine because they live far from the epicenter. But they still tried to communicate with the Leonard family.

