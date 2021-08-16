A deadly earthquake hits Haiti, and the metro Atlanta man is heartbroken





Despite being physically present here in Metro Atlanta, Sorel Quitan’s heart and soul is in Haiti with his cousins.

ATLANTA – The US Coast Guard in Haiti is helping with relief efforts after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday morning.

Crews are transporting medical personnel and supplies near the epicenter and evacuating the wounded to hospitals in Port-au-Prince.

The death toll in Haiti continues to rise as the Associated Press reports that 1,297 people have died as of Sunday evening.

In Metro Atlanta, people who have family and friends are grieving. Although he is physically here in Metro Atlanta, the heart and soul of Sorel Quitan is in Haiti.

“I have dear cousins [there]Ketan said.

His thoughts are with the one he loves.

“We have a lot to mourn,” he said. “I have missing people with my family members.”

He said there are people he knows who have lost everything they owned, things they worked for all their lives and now, they are numb after another deadly earthquake hit the country.

“Numb because this is a way to survive and get past it because it goes back to back,” Ketan said.

In 2010, a deadly earthquake also hit Haiti. In the country at the time was Emory University Professor Ken Kane at Goizueta Business School.

“Our primary goal was really logistical support, opening up the airspace immediately after the earthquake which was critical,” he said.

Kane was the US ambassador at the time.

“The shaking was so violent that we stumbled off his back porch and almost got to our knees because the ground was shaking so hard,” Kane said.

Soon thereafter, he became the commander of a joint US military task force to assist Haiti.

“Our primary goal was really logistical support, opening up the airspace immediately after the earthquake which was critical,” he said.

Now grieve Ketan said, “Sorry with us but stand with us.”

Haitian society is coping, but is trying to get immediate help. He believes that it is also important to think ahead, and give to those who can help do so.

“When the emergency is over, no one is there to care about the future and those organizations you donate to will take care of the future,” Ketan said.

