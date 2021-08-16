Haitians in Boston send prayers after the earthquake





Just last month, Haiti’s leader was assassinated, the country suffered a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday that left nearly 1,300 people as of Sunday evening, and faces an imminent tropical storm that is expected to hit it in the next few days.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. Saturday’s earthquake brought back a terrible reminder of the 7.0 earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010. The Haitian government estimated at the time about 222,570 people, although some estimates put the death toll at more than 300,000.

A tropical depression is expected to hit the country between Monday and Tuesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

On Sunday afternoon, Forrestal came to the Parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Blue Hill Street, to sit under the arched ceilings and listen to Mass, which is celebrated in Haitian Creole in a chapel filled with masked devotees seeking hope.

“I pray for them, so God will help them,” Forrestal said after the service. “Because Haiti needs help from God. Only God can do something for them. But we pray. We pray. That’s all we can do.”

As of late Sunday afternoon, the head of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency confirmed that at least 724 people had been killed and 2,800 injured. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Petite Trou de Nieps, about 78 miles west of Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital. Officials reported heavy damage in Les Cayes and Jeremy, two coastal cities 40 miles apart on the southern Haiti Peninsula.

Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency, said the area is less densely populated than Port-au-Prince, but also remote. Rescue workers had difficulty accessing some areas due to inaccessible roads and bridges. At a news conference on Sunday, Chandler said thousands of homes and a hotel have collapsed.

“These are tough times. Let’s forget our differences. Let’s forget everything else – let’s help the poorest and most needy,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Sunday.

In Matapan, Reverend García Prineville noted that the earthquake occurred on the day many Haitians celebrate the Vigil of the Ascension of Mary. Although Catholics around the world usually celebrate the feast on August 15, many in Haiti also celebrate the day before. It’s usually a happy occasion, Brineville said. People go to church or the beach or throw parties to celebrate.

Prineville, who spent 17 years of his priesthood in Haiti, said the people he spoke with in Boston were shocked by another major earthquake that would hit the country just 11 years after the 2010 earthquake.

The question now is, what happens to Haiti? Do we have a curse on this country, since nothing can work in this country? “It is hard for a priest to lead your people into such challenges,” said Prineville between Sunday’s mass festivities. People ask many questions, especially children and young adults. Then sometimes you don’t know what to say. Because you also have the same problems. But you also have to be the pastor, to guide them. You cannot be down. You have to bring hope, so say can hope against all hope. We have to hope. The closer the dawn, the darker the night.

Prineville said the church will likely organize a vigil in the coming weeks or a fundraiser for people affected by the earthquake. He said it might take some time to coordinate.

“Right now, it’s very fresh,” Brineville said.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at [email protected] or at 617-929-2043.

