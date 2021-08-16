Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors





Cape Girardeau, Missouri (KFVS) – A Heartland restaurant owner is giving back to her country, Haiti, in the wake of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake left at least 1,300 people dead and more than 5,700 injured.

Marie-Louis John owns My Marie restaurant in Cape Girardeau. It’s donating 10 percent of total sales right now to help relief efforts in Haiti.

She hopes her clients will do the same.

“Look at this, she said we have another earthquake in Haiti. Oh my God, don’t say that,” Mary said.

Marie describes the moment she heard the news of the earthquake that hit her native Haiti on Saturday.

“I was crying, and I wrote to my loved ones, ‘Are you all right?’ Mary said.

She said that this feeling was very familiar to her.

“I know exactly what they’re going through…that’s something I don’t even think about in my dreams of seeing another earthquake, and we have an earthquake again,” said Mary.

Marie lived in Haiti when the 2010 earthquake struck. Her home was destroyed and forced to close her restaurant there. Therefore, Mary and her family moved to Cape Girardeau 11 years ago.

Now, she owns this restaurant in Cape called “My Marie”. She’s using it to help Haiti in the best way she knows how, through food.

“When I was in Haiti, we had a restaurant. I went to culinary school and this is something I love to do,” said Marie.

Her restaurant will donate 10% of total sales to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

“I love to cook. I love to make people happy… The first thing we thought was, we need to help Haiti. Haiti needs help now,” Marie said.

Marie said she receives tremendous support from clients, and is willing to donate and help in any way possible, which is needed.

“Instant, instant. They need help, and everyone needs help. It’s been a tough few years,” said Tracy and Dennis McNamara.

It is even taking additional steps to help bring in more money.

“We used to close on Mondays, but we’re going to open tomorrow because we need to raise some money for Haiti,” said Marie.

Mary asks people to come to enjoy a meal, to donate whatever they can, and how they can.

“And post on Facebook, tell people what was going on,” Marie said.

The Prime Minister of Haiti has officially declared a state of emergency in Haiti. Mary says her family was unharmed during the earthquake.

