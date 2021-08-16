Tropical Depression Blessing: Earthquake-hit Haiti threatened further devastation





Tropical depression Grace was approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola, the island that includes Haiti and the Dominican Republic, early Monday, bringing with it winds of up to 35 mph (56 km/h), and higher storms, a meteorologist said. CNN Halle Brink.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Dominican Republic and Haiti later today, Brink said, adding that several inches of rain – up to 15 inches (38 cm) in some isolated areas – is expected through Tuesday.

“I’m worried about the coming storm because it could complicate the situation for us,” said Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Sunday.

The agency reported that at least 1,297 people were killed and more than 5,700 injured on Sunday. These numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Agency officials said the quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged another 13,785.

The devastation has also pushed hospitals to the brink and closed roads, making it difficult for vital supplies to reach affected areas.

“We really need help, yesterday I was helping out at the hospital and things were getting out of hand,” volunteer Marceline Lourigoy told CNN on Sunday.

“There are not enough doctors, not enough medicines and we have people with serious injuries. We need urgent help before things get more complicated.”

Authorities go house to house looking for survivors – an effort that requires an enormous amount of resources.

At the site of a collapsed hotel, the CNN team saw a single excavator that was not working at the time. There was no police or security presence nearby, as people carried air conditioning units away from the wrecked building.

The earthquake occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-de-Sud in the southwestern part of the country.

This site is located approximately 96 kilometers (60 miles) west of the epicenter of the catastrophic 7.0 earthquake that killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in 2010.

