Teenager Haiti earthquake survivor brought to South Florida for medical treatment





A teenage girl nearly crushed by avalanche of debris from an earthquake in Haiti has been flown to South Florida for life-saving surgery.

Megan Edma, 16, was rescued from the rubble in the wake of Saturday’s catastrophic 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

Trinity Air Ambulance’s medical team made sure EDMA was comfortable on board. She was alert and conscious but had suffered serious injuries such as a broken pelvic bone.

Doctors said she needed surgery right away.

A few hours later, Edma landed in Fort Lauderdale with her uncle and aunt waiting for her.

Her aunt said to her, “Look, I told you we’d take you here.”

A 16-year-old earthquake survivor receives treatment in South Florida

Edma was at her home near Les Cay when the earthquake struck. Her uncle, Jan Jr. Putin, said her parents protected her from the falling debris and neighbors rescued her from under the rubble.

“After they went and pulled her out of the rubble, all the family members who were there realized that she could not walk,” Putin said. “It was a very difficult and emotional situation.”

Edma spent Saturday in a hospital in Haiti, where doctors said she was critical and needed urgent treatment. Her family in Miami contacted the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince to get the attention she needed Edma, a US citizen.

For the Edma family, the story of their survival is a glimmer of hope in a country that has seen so much despair and turmoil. They are counting their blessings as she is alive while many are still missing.

Edma’s family said her pelvic surgery was scheduled for Sunday night.

