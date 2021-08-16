Tropical Storm Henry forms near Bermuda, Fred moves inland over Florida, and Grace plunges earthquake-ravaged Haiti





Tampa, Florida (WFLA) – There are three active brewing systems in the tropics that are monitored by the National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression, and Tropical Storm Henry.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas along the Florida Panhandle around 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday with maximum sustained winds estimated at 65 mph.

By 5 p.m., Fred’s maximum sustained winds had dropped to 60 mph as the storm moved inland, about 25 miles northwest of Apalachicola. Tropical Storm is expected to move over western Georgia on Tuesday and across the southern Appalachian Mountains into West Virginia by Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend from the Okaloosa Walton County Line to the Steinhache River. Storm Warning in effect from Indian Pass to Yankeetown.

Tropical depressions blessing

Grace was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on Sunday, but it is expected to intensify and turn into a tropical storm again over the northwest Caribbean.

A tropical depression caused torrential rain in parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Monday as it moved near Hispaniola. According to a 5 p.m. update from NHC, Grace is located about 80 miles south of Port-au-Prince, Haiti with sustained winds of 35 mph. Haiti is already dealing with the devastating effects of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring thousands.

The system is expected to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola by Monday night before passing between Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. It is then expected to approach Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday evening.

According to the NHC, Grace will likely regain tropical storm status on Tuesday and may be close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

The NHC warns that heavy rainfall across the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands could lead to flash floods in urban and small areas. The potential for mudslides is highest in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. There is also an “increased risk of wind and rain effects over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula” Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to the latest NHC update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas and Camagüey. Tropical storm monitoring is in effect in Jamaica, the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the southern coast of the Cuban provinces Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas and Isla de la Juventud.

Tropical Storm Henry

Tropical Depression 8 strengthened into Tropical Storm Henry on Monday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of a 5 p.m. NHC advisory.

The depression is located 145 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving south-south at 7 mph. The NHC says the system is expected to pass “well into southern Bermuda” on Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Bermuda.

I look ahead

Other than the three active systems currently in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center doesn’t monitor anything else.

However, an increase in tropical activity is expected at this time of year as we approach September 10, the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. On average, more than 60 percent of all tropical systems form in August or September.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month that above-average hurricane season is still forecast thanks to weather and ocean conditions that remain favorable as we approach those active months.

