Haiti earthquake: North Texas residents look to help





‘We just want our Haiti to be okay’: Team Haitians in Dallas focus on the well-being of family and friends affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake

DALLAS – Emergency crews were busy on Monday searching for survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti. An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale killed about 1,300 people. Thousands more were injured.

“We are stunned and devastated,” Josephine Devilla Saint said. Soren, president of Dallas Haitians United (DHU). The organization is a resource center for the small Haitian American community that lives across North Texas.

“We are speechless. And we just say, ‘We just want our Haiti to be well. And for our people to be well,'” Duvila Saint. Soren explained.

The families of some members of Dallas United Haitians live in southern Haiti. They reside in some of the communities hardest hit by the earthquake.

RELATED: Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6000

Dovilla-St. Soren said her mother’s home was among the thousands of homes damaged. She has been in contact with her loved ones, including her uncle and cousins. Communication is intermittent.

“They sleep on the street because they are afraid of the aftershocks,” she said. “They are afraid to go home.”

This earthquake comes 11 years after another strong earthquake hit the country. It left 200,000 dead.

Those with ties to the country said Haiti has gone through a lot.

“Haiti has been hit by disaster, assassinations, disease and pretty much everything in between, one by one,” Duviella-St. Soren explained.

Resources are limited. Anxiety and fear are high. Concern remains, with survivors and rescue crews now bracing for the possibility of more devastation. Tropical weather and floods threaten the country.

“We are heartbroken. We are broken. We just want our people to have a break from all this,” said Dovilla St. Soren.

United Haitian Dallas is discussing the best way to help during this disaster. DHU will keep the community informed through social media channels and website www.dhu1804.com.

