Matthew 25 local ministries respond to the devastating earthquake in Haiti





The Blue Ash-based Matthew 25 Ministry is providing disaster recovery assistance in Haiti after the devastating earthquake this weekend. Nearly 1,300 people have been confirmed dead as of Sunday night, and more than 5,700 have been infected.

CEO Tim Mitte says Matthew 25 departments established a long-term base in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake, including a Haiti-operated health center near Port-au-Prince.

“It really allowed us to get products in Haiti when the earthquake hit,” said Mitte. “And obviously our medical team is there, the doctors and nurses are there. This has allowed us to put together our plan to respond and start helping.”

Mette says the organization is quickly getting more supplies into the area, including bottled water, personal care items, and household and cleaning products.

Mette says the quake was a major setback; Haiti has not fully recovered from the earthquake 11 years ago, or from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“It might get out of the news, but the need will be there for years,” he said. “It’s pretty awful. Unfortunately, the pictures and stuff don’t really do it justice.”

The past year and a half has been busy on Matthew 25.

The organization is accepting donations for several items to help with the response in Haiti, as well as restocking supplies for other disaster relief operations:

Bottled water refills (12 and 24 pieces) Personal care products: antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc. Figure is preferred), mops, cleaning brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc. Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels and so on Baby and baby supplies: diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby lotion, baby shampoo, baby lotion and so on. Paid items: bandages, gauze, bandages, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

More information is available online at m25m.org/haitiquake21.

