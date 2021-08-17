A local nun says her sisters need help after the Haiti earthquake





Nearly 1,300 people were killed and thousands injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday.

For Sister Martha Abshire with the Franciscan missionaries of Our Lady, this hits close to home. Their monastery at Aquin, damaged in the earthquake.

“My heart hit the ground. I know the devastation. I was actually in Haiti for the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince and we could feel it even 75 miles away. So, to have the epicenter less than five miles away from the place,” said Sister Martha Abshire, deputy mission chief. At the Franciscan University: “We live and 7.2, I was terrified.”

Two missionary sisters currently live in Haiti and tell Sister Abshire they are lucky to be alive.

“They were in the car…maybe they were on their way to the rally when the earthquake hit. And she told them we were in the car. And that saved us.” Sister Abshire said our monastery was damaged, and very damaged. In fact, it’s so unstable that they actually sleep in the car.”

The devastation has also pushed hospitals to the brink and denied access to roads and vital supplies.

Sister Abshire told WBRZ that her hospital was completely damaged.

Our small hospital for infants and children with malnutrition, word is that it was destroyed. I’m sure if any of its occupants had been killed, they would have reported it to us. But the road is badly damaged, and the two sisters cannot reach it. Therefore, they will have to go on foot so that they can see what is happening.”

Aside from the devastation and having to keep a close eye on Grace’s path, Sister Abshire says gangs are another issue for them.

“So, the difficulty is that the roads are fortified by gangs. They refuse to let people pass through, and they said they will not let humanitarian aid through.”

Sister Abshire said she hoped relief efforts could begin within the next week.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbrz.com/news/local-nun-says-sisters-in-need-of-aid-after-haiti-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos