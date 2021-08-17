Massachusetts nonprofits mobilize to provide assistance after the Haiti earthquake





Massachusetts nonprofits mobilize to help victims of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti as the death toll passes 1,400.

Hospitals in the area are overcrowded. Buildings collapsed, roads destroyed, homes demolished. Lynn Jungle, father of 19-year-old Britney Gingel, who was killed during the 2010 Haiti earthquake that killed more than 300,000 people, said landslides occurred near coastal towns and powerful aftershocks continued to add to the destruction, devastation and fear. in Facebook. “Haiti is now bracing for a tropical storm. Grace is expected to arrive in Haiti late Monday. The nation’s suffering continues to fester amid social and political turmoil. For more than 11 years, we have stood by the people of Haiti and will continue to do so during this tragedy.”

Jungle said Brits Home, the orphanage he started in memory of his daughter, was still standing in the wake of the recent earthquake, and he encouraged people to donate to relief efforts if they could.

“During these challenging times, we are extra grateful to those who support our mission both near and far. Because of you we are able to continue what we are doing. Last weekend, when tragedy struck Haiti, we had five riders complete the Falmouth Road Race for our Children and collected nearly $13,000,” Gingell wrote.

A video posted to the Be Like Brit Foundation’s Twitter page, on Sunday, shows children fleeing after the orphanage was hit by an earthquake.

The earthquake hit the southwestern part of Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Some towns were nearly wiped off the map as shifting land caused landslides, hampering rescue efforts.

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 78 miles west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and aftershocks continued to hit the area on Sunday.

Donate to E4 Mission, based in Hubbardston, which works with the Be Like Brit Foundation and the orphanage at Brit’s Home. Britt’s home houses 66 boys and girls, as well as the staff and their caretakers.

Mission of Hope International is another Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that is currently part of the disaster relief effort in Haiti.

Beverly-based Build Health International has led the design and construction of some of Haiti’s most important health infrastructure over the past decade.

Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/08/16/massachusetts-nonprofits-mobilize-to-render-aid-after-haiti-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos