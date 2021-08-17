Star of Hope seeks relief from Haiti earthquake





In the wake of last weekend’s earthquake in Haiti, Mark Pearson, CEO of Illinwood-based Star of Hope International, which operates a ministry in Haiti, issued a press release regarding the conditions and needs for assistance in the country.

Star of Hope is a 50-year-old organization with 36 years of experience providing assistance to children in Haiti, primarily helping with educational needs.

Late in the evening (Sunday), the Haitian government declared a month-long state of emergency. Bryson said all government employees are called upon to mobilize to provide possible assistance to victims in the south and hardest-hit areas, and to help and even rescue people trapped under rubble and rubble.

As of Monday night, the Associated Press reported the death toll was more than 1,400, with more than 6,000 injured in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake about 80 miles west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Aside from the earthquake, Bryson noted that the country is experiencing several other humanitarian crises, stemming from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

He pointed out that “the gang’s activity is huge now and it is very violent.” “About a month before the president was shot, three different gangs camped out in Martissant, a small village just east of Carrefour, shutting down the city and all traffic from Port-au-Prince to the west and south to the most (earthquake) affected areas.”

Bryson noted that the problem was exacerbated because gangs stopped all transportation in those areas with violent means.

“Anyone who travels through the region is at least at risk of being robbed,” Pearson noted. “Being killed is also a huge risk (for aid workers).

“One consequence of this is that people in southern Haiti who don’t have warehouses or ports from which they can get food, will quickly run out of food,” Pearson said.

Bryson said the only way for the organization to get help for earthquake victims now is by helicopter, a process he said is difficult and expensive. So far, Bryson noted, aid has been slow to get into the country through the US government.

Bryson said the organization hopes at some point to be able to send volunteers into the country to help, but staff already in the country deemed it too unsafe at this time.

Star of Hope staff in the country reported that most hospitals in the area ran out of medical supplies and lacked qualified personnel to deal with the massive number of injuries caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, armed gangs have made it difficult to access those areas with medical professionals and supplies.

Star of Hope employee Tony Borciquet noted.

“The entire country is going through a full-blown humanitarian crisis that requires emergency food assistance,” Pearson said. Full Child Education Support) is also needed to help needy parents pay their children’s school fees over the next year.

While they are unable to send volunteers into the country, Bryson noted that there are ways individuals can help the organization provide relief.

He pointed out that the basic needs currently are food and medical aid. Those who would like assistance, especially at the company level, can contact Star of Hope by calling 866-653-0321, by calling Presson directly at 620-204-1865, or by visiting their website at www.starofhope.us.

