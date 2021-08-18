The Falls resident, a native of Haiti, closely monitors the aftermath of the earthquake





Published: Aug 17, 2021 / 05:07 PM CDT / Update: Aug 17, 2021 / 05:07 PM CDT

Sioux Falls, SD (Ku) – A tropical storm dropped heavy rain in Haiti during the night.

It comes after a deadly earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country over the weekend.

More than 1,900 people died as a result of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

Zac Vevelin watches the devastation from afar.

Haiti is near home to local nonprofits

Today, you’ll find him living in Sioux Falls with his wife and three children, but he was born in Haiti and lived there for about 30 years.

Zach came to the United States in 2010, just days before a deadly 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit his home country.

“It was horrible hearing what happened, seeing it on TV, feeling helpless, and I couldn’t help it,” said Zach Vevelin.

He lost an aunt and friends to the disaster over a decade ago.

Now, he’s watching another heartbreaking scene unfold.

“Haiti itself and the Haitian people can’t catch their breath, they can’t take a break. It’s just one thing after another, you know?” said Vivelain.

He’s keeping a close eye on what’s happening out of Sioux Falls.

“I watch the news and keep in touch with a lot of people out there,” Vivelin said.

Zach says his family in the southeastern part of Haiti felt the earthquake, but they are fine.

Zach says there are ways to help, including donating to trusted missionary groups and organizations and praying.

“Don’t stop praying for the people, the country. We need it. We need a miracle,” Vivelin said.

Zack hopes to head to Haiti in six to eight weeks to help with relief efforts.

Haiti also suffers from the assassination of its president just over a month ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/sioux-falls-resident-born-in-haiti-keeping-a-close-eye-on-earthquake-aftermath/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos