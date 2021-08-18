A Hoosier man in Haiti during the earthquake recounts moments of terror





Gary Boyce has been traveling to Haiti with his non-profit Tek4Kids since 2006. He’s seen many storms there, but he’s never afraid like this.

Jeremy, Haiti – When the earth shook, Gary Boyce remembers his son forcing him to go down five steps down stairs.

The two fled for their lives, and got out into the chaos of the streets.

“It was unbelievable, I couldn’t believe the building was so solid but it was,” Boyce said.

The same cannot be said for the rest of Jeremy, Haiti – a town in the upper northwest corner of the country that has long been considered a center for art and poetry.

Now located near the ruins.

The church bells that greeted worshipers every Sunday near the town square fell silent before they had a chance to ring, after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the country last week.

Boyce spends more than half of his year in Haiti with the nonprofit he started called Tek4Kids, an organization from New Albany, Indiana, that provides technology, electricity, and clean water to local schoolchildren.

“I did a good job of working with people – teaching students,” he said.

He started his business in 2006, so this isn’t Boyce’s first disaster in Haiti. He remembers watching the scene of Category 5 Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

But the kind of fear he saw after this earthquake became more and more evident.

“Haitians have had so many problems in the past that they have a great fear of them because they have lost so many relatives,” he said.

The booms and tremors didn’t stop yet. Boyce said he has felt more than 20 earthquakes within a 30-mile radius over the past few days.

“Every time the ground shakes, everyone starts running and screaming,” he said.

The death toll continues to rise. As of Tuesday, at least 1,400 people were reported killed.

Gary stays to help, distributing water to those in need and not planning to leave until September.

“They always say, why stay during a crisis?” Well, crises are an opportunity to help, this is an opportunity to help. This is the reason we are here.”

He said many people in Jeremy are sleeping outside, but that may change with the arrival of Tropical Storm blessing.

The storm engulfed Haiti on Monday and did not subside, causing more and more deadly problems for a country that has yet to see an end.

