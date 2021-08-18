Haiti’s political turmoil and turbulent history may slow aid for earthquake victimsExBulletin





Rice is distributed to residents in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, two days after the earthquake. Joseph Odelyn/AP .

Humanitarian aid is pouring into Haiti after the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday. However, political turmoil in the Caribbean nation complicates efforts.

Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last month, as well as accusations that money raised in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation more difficult.

Art Delacruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said his team’s first briefing in Haiti and the Dominican Republic with support teams in the United States was about security.

“The assassination of the president, the semi-neural presence there, really increases the risks for organizations like ours that are rife in this situation,” Dela Cruz said. However, Team Rubicon, founded in 2010 by Marines Jake Wood and William McNulty in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, has experience on the ground in the country and in similar situations around the world.

“It’s suspicious for everyone because the information is incomplete and the situation is dynamic,” Dela Cruz said. “One of the ways we’re getting a competitive advantage in this regard is that we’re an organization where 70% of our volunteers are veterans. They’ve seen this kind of environment.”

Nate Mok, CEO of World Central Kitchen, noted the need for adaptability, too. He was in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday, where he runs the non-profit organization’s efforts to combat food insecurity in the wake of the earthquake, but found its transportation system needed to get the injured to hospital.

“We’ve been really focused, not just on food, but also on how to support our local partners,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time here. We know how to get through the complications.”

Haiti inspired chef Jose Andrés to found World Central Kitchen in the wake of the 2010 earthquake, and the nonprofit has maintained a presence there, opening a cooking school in 2015 and now one of two bases of operations serving thousands of meals a day.

“People are hungry and they are desperate and it leads to instability and a lot of worries, so we need to work with our partners to provide them with food and make sure that there is food,” Mock said.

Skylar Badnock, chief executive of the Florida nonprofit Hope for Haiti, says the response has also been complex because its employees have been directly affected by the disaster. He said the organization is now preparing to distribute $60 million worth of first aid supplies and medical equipment to help those affected.

Residents wait in a rice truck in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday. Joseph Odelyn/AP .

Aid for Haiti has been under investigation for years and scrutiny intensified in 2015 when an investigation by ProPublica and NPR questioned where the American Red Cross had spent $500 million.

In an emailed statement, the American Red Cross said it is not seeking donations for Haiti relief at this time, but will work with its partners – including the Haitian Red Cross and Red Crescent – to respond to the earthquake. She also disputed the ProPublica/NPR findings. “Americans donated generously in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake to save lives – which is exactly what their donations did,” she said in a statement.

Despite the criticism the Red Cross has received, Maryam Zarnegar-Delover, a humanitarian aid expert and professor at George Washington University, said she believes donors will continue to rely on the organization because of its reputation.

“She was resilient,” she said, in part because the organization is easily known by donors for its work on blood drives and other things.

This time, Marilyn Bastian, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, a social service organization based in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Florida, says her organization will develop a plan to hold every fundraising group to account for Haiti.

“We definitely don’t want another ‘Where’s the Money Go’ movie? Bastien said, referring to the 2012 documentary that looked at donations for relief in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

The deadly earthquake hit Haiti at the same time as a growing humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, and instability rocks Afghanistan. DeLover, of George Washington University, said she believes the country’s fundraising prospects are bleak.

“Unfortunately, I do not expect widespread global attention to the earthquake in Haiti,” she said. “Or public giving, of the same magnitude we saw in response to the 2010 earthquake.”

A woman sleeps outside her home in Saint-Louis-de-Sud, Haiti, on Monday, two days after the earthquake. Matias Delacroix / AP .

Badenok, of Hope for Haiti, said previous allegations of bad donations have created some reluctance as well, although the need after the recent earthquake may be more acute.

“It is very likely that Haiti will need more help than ever before,” said Achim Kikunda, representative of the Catholic Relief Services in Haiti.

Laura Orton, director of Catholic Relief Services’ annual giving, said the group, which has worked there for 50 years, is offering any help possible. It started distributing emergency supplies on Monday because they had tents and metal plates stored there previously.

“Yes, there were some bad actors,” Orton said, “but not giving because of that is shortsighted.” “It’s really frustrating, because every penny that was given to us for Haiti went to Haiti. There has been a gradual, positive change. And Haiti’s needs are very important right now.”

