



CAMPBEL COUNTY, Virginia – Haiti is struggling to recover from Saturday’s devastating earthquake that killed at least 1,900 people. Tens of thousands of homes were also destroyed.

Health facilities are overcrowded, with patients having to wait outside for treatment. Rescue efforts are still underway – but they are facing serious hurdles including torrential rain from the bosom of a tropical storm.

Several organizations in the United States, such as God’s Pit Crew in Southside, are stepping in to help with relief efforts.

“We will do everything we can to get things there to help those affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew.

He says the organization has already shipped a truckload of necessities.

ad

“Things they can deliver to people where they can just eat right away to try to help maintain their strength,” Johnson said.

They’re dispatching nearly 100,000 pounds of rice and thousands of pond buckets, which are five-gallon buckets packed with essential goods.

“We do everything we can to make sure the product gets to the right sources and the right people,” Johnson said.

Bigotry for the world does its best, too.

The nonprofit has medical supplies and other items ready to go to the Campbell County warehouse and is raising funds to ship them to Haiti.

They are also hosting a donation drive on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam’s Club located at 3912 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

“We are looking for light bulbs and batteries, baby diapers, adult diapers, first aid items, and hygiene items like soap, towels, and laundry,” said Theresa Davis, director of communications for Gleaning for the World.

ad

These donated items must be brand new, but also accept new or gently used tents and cribs.

“It’s because [officials in Haiti are] Mark O’Brien, director of global repositories, said focus their efforts on trying to do search and recovery first, and then move on to more long-term ongoing needs.

You can donate to the Pit God crew here or call 434-836-4472.

You can also drop off donations at the Gleaning for the World Depot located at 7539 Stage Rd, Concord, VA 24538.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 – All rights reserved.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/08/17/gods-pit-crew-gleaning-for-the-world-helping-haiti-with-earthquake-relief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos