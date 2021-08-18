The July 8.2 earthquake off the coast of Alaska may have caused a ship to sank to spill fuel near Kodiak, an official said





June – A ship that sank off Kodiak Island four decades ago begins to leak diesel, and a government official suspects that the ground shaking from a massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake last month may be to blame.

The ship sank in 1989 in Women’s Bay, “and has been resting there ever since,” Jade Gamble, the state’s spill coordinator at the site, told CoastAlaska.

The first reports of oil sheen came a week after the July 28 earthquake, the largest in the United States in the past half century.

It’s not clear how much diesel fuel or other pollutants remain in St. Patrick’s.

The 138-foot (42 m) boat was hit by a ferocious wave in November 1981 near Marmot Island. Crew of 12 abandoned ships. Only two survived. The ship was eventually towed to Women’s Bay, where it later sank.

“They’ve been able to keep the leakage to a minimum,” Gamble said. “Our main goal is to ensure that there is no type of catastrophic release.”

An official with the Alaska Earthquake Center said it was not clear if the quake was responsible for the ship’s leak. The epicenter was about 260 miles (420 kilometers) southwest of Women’s Bay.

Despite its size, the earthquake did not cause major damage or produce a large tsunami.

“Kodiak hasn’t seen anything significant,” said seismologist Natalia Robert. “And the fact that this shipwreck is so far from the source of the earthquake, I think it’s possible.”

Robert said there were other large earthquakes that were much closer to the Bay of Womens that would have produced stronger ground shaking.

“Maybe it was a cumulative effect of these multiple earthquakes that over the years have kind of gotten to a critical stage — it’s hard to pin down,” she said.

The Coast Guard confirmed the flashing of a flyover on August 6, and said a contractor is on site to help with containment.

The Coast Guard said the Oil Spill Liability Trust was activated because it did not appear to be an owner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2021/08/17/julys-82-earthquake-off-alaska-coast-might-have-caused-a-sunken-ship-to-leak-fuel-near-kodiak-official-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos