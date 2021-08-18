The Community Service Club started a donation campaign for Haiti earthquake relief – University Press





The FAU Community Service Club is collecting donations to send to Haiti after a major earthquake.

Community service club during a campus cleanup event. Image courtesy of CSC.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14 and affected more than 1.2 million people, according to UNICEF. As relief efforts spread across Haiti to help survivors, students are looking for ways to help.

The Community Service Club started a fundraiser on August 16 to raise funds for earthquake survivors in Haiti. Club officials posted an infographic letting students know what kind of donations they were seeking and where to send it.

Infographic from CSC Instagram page.

“We are accepting items, such as medical supplies, and general items, such as food, clothing, water and hygiene products,” club officials wrote in a comment to the post. “All donations will be made to a MaDaMe distribution located in Davie, Florida. If anyone is close to a MaDaMe distribution, they accept donations and you are happy to bring your donations to them as well.”

MaDaMe Distribution is an international shipping company specializing in distribution to Haiti, the Caribbean and South America.

Students can also hand over donations to the Business and Professional Women Scholarship House (BPWSH) located behind the University Village Apartments on the Boca Raton campus.

CSC President Michaella Louis felt a deep connection to earthquake survivors as she was hit by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

“I remember how devastating it was for a lot of people when that earthquake happened. However, since I was really young, I wasn’t really able to comprehend the real pain they were in.”

Lewis felt crushed after learning about the recent earthquake and knew she had to do something.

“I just felt like something had to be done. As CSC president, I spoke to the executive board members and they all thought it would be a really good idea to create that motivation. “The real inspiration is knowing we’re making a difference.”

Lewis wants the FAU community to know that a donation can help more than just those directly affected by the disaster.

There are people around us who have been affected by this earthquake. It may have happened in another country, but many of our peers have families that were hard hit by the earthquake.

CSC partners with FAU Fanm Kreyol and Neg Kreyol, Inc. At FAU, Konbit Kreyol and the FAU Caribbean Student Association to further disseminate news about fundraising.

Donations are accepted between August 16 and September 16, 2021. To learn more about the fundraising campaign, check out the CSC Instagram page.

Kendall Little is managing editor at University Press. For more information regarding these or other stories, send an email [email protected] Or tweet her klittlewrites.

