Desperation and pressure for increased aid in Haiti after the earthquake





LIS CAES, Haiti (AP) – Pressure for a coordinated response to the deadly earthquake in Haiti this weekend mounts, as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble and the wounded continue to arrive from remote areas in search of medical care. Aid was slowly pouring in to help the thousands who were left homeless.

Angry crowds gathered in collapsed buildings, and demanded tarpaulins to create temporary shelters that were needed more than ever after Tropical Storm Grace brought torrential rains on Monday and Tuesday, exacerbating misery in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

One of the first deliveries of food by the local authorities—a few dozen boxes of rice and prepackaged takeaway kits—arrived at a tent camp set up in one of the poorest areas of Les Cay, where most of Warren was one-story, stone-roofed homes damaged or destroyed. Made of tin from Saturday’s earthquake.

But the shipment was clearly not enough for the hundreds who lived under tents and tarps for five days.

“It is not enough, but we will do everything in our power to make sure that everyone gets at least something,” said Vladimir Martino, a camp representative who took charge of the distribution of the precious goods.

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of dozens who queued in the sweltering temperatures hoping for food. “I don’t know what I’m going to get,” said Françoise, “but I need something to take back to my tent.” “I have a baby.”

The Civil Protection Agency in Haiti, on Tuesday evening, estimated the death toll from Saturday’s earthquake at 1941 people. She also said 9,900 were infected, and many waited for hours outside in the sweltering heat to get medical help.

Foreign aid was arriving, but slowly. US Coast Guard helicopter crews have focused on the most urgent task of getting the wounded to less stressful medical facilities. The US Navy’s amphibious battleship, the USS Arlington, is expected to head to Haiti on Wednesday with a surgical team and landing craft.

Volunteers found the body of a man amid the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Les Cayes, where the stench of death wafted in the tropical temperatures.

Officials said the 7.2-magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000 people, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also demolished or severely damaged.

The earthquake has wiped out many sources of food and income that many poor people depend on to survive in Haiti, which is already grappling with coronavirus, gang violence and the assassination of President Jovenel Moss on July 7.

“We don’t have anything. Even the (farm) animals are gone. They were killed in the rockslides,” said Elise Seville, a 30-year-old farmer in the village of Florant near the epicenter.

Kristi Delafield, who works with US-based relief organization Mercy Corps, said Seville and many residents of hard-hit Nieps County depend on livestock such as goats, cows and chickens for a large portion of their income. The group is considering cash distributions to allow residents to continue buying local products from small local businesses that are vital to their communities.

Large-scale aid has yet to reach many areas, and one of the dilemmas facing donors is that pumping out massive amounts of staple foods purchased from abroad could harm local producers in the long run.

“We don’t want to flood the region with a lot of off-island produce,” Delafield said. She said the aid effort should take a longer view of areas like Nieps, which in recent years have been hit by periodic droughts and soil erosion. She said supporting the adaptation of agricultural practices to the new climate realities – with less reliable rain and more tropical storms – is vital.

“The drought, which was followed by the earthquake, which was followed by the storm, stripped the soil,” Delafield said.

At the General Hospital in Lasile, in a remote part of the countryside in the southwest, people were arriving from isolated villages with broken arms and legs.

Hospital director Sunil Fifi said five of those patients attended on Tuesday. Extreme poverty, poor roads and faith in natural medicine exacerbate problems.

“We do what we can, remove dead tissue and give her antibiotics and try to get her a splint,” Febrey said, adding that getting to the facility by road is difficult and not everyone can do it.

Mercy Corps said about half of L’Asile’s homes have been destroyed and 90% have been affected in some way. Most of the public buildings where people usually sheltered were also destroyed.

The maternity, pediatric and operational ward of Lassell Hospital collapsed, although everyone made it through. Despite the damage, the hospital was able to treat about 170 seriously injured people in makeshift tents set up on the facility’s grounds.

The neighboring countryside was devastated: in a 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch, no home, church, shop, or school was left.

The USGS said preliminary analysis of satellite imagery after the quake “revealed at least 150 landslides west of the town of Lassely in Departman de Nieps and hundreds of landslides in the mountains and south of Beaumont in Grand Anse County…”

Among the most pressing needs is medical infrastructure, said Dr. Barth Green, president and co-founder of the Medishare Project, an organization that has worked in Haiti since 1994 to improve health services.

“All the hospitals are shattered and collapsed, the operating rooms are not working, and then if you bring the tents, it’s hurricane season, and it could explode right away,” Greene said. He expressed the hope that the US military will establish a field hospital in the affected area.

The interim Haitian government is communicating well with them, he said, “but there is no doubt that they are finding their way too.”

We have hundreds of medical volunteers, but the Haitian government tells us they don’t need them. But we still deploy alongside other organizations,” said Green, who is also the executive dean for global health and community service at the University of Miami. “The government has sensed caution after bad experiences with foreign aid in the wake of previous disasters.

Itzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at the University of Quisqueia, a private institution in the capital of Port-au-Prince, said the disaster would increase Haitians’ dependence on remittances from abroad and aid from international NGOs, potentially making the country weaker. .

“Unfortunately, foreign aid never helps in the long run,” he said. “The Southwest instead needs activities that can boost economic capacity for jobs and better social conditions.”

___

the Associated Press book Trenton Daniel in New York; Christopher Sherman in Mexico City; David McFadden in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wabi.tv/2021/08/18/haitis-earthquake-victims-are-still-overwhelming-hospitals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos