Cincinnati-based Restavik Freedom mobilized to help Haiti earthquake victims

The nonprofit that works to end child slavery in Haiti says it is still working to locate all the children it serves.

Updated: 8:31AM EDT Aug 18, 2021

As the death toll continues to rise in Haiti after another devastating earthquake exacerbated by Tropical Storm Grace, those on Earth are in dire need of relief. Wind and rain from Grace caused a temporary halt to the government’s earthquake efforts. The death toll associated with the earthquake is currently approaching 2,000, and the injured approaching 10,000. Cincinnati-based Restavek Freedom says it’s shifting focus to helping locate, dress, feed and provide shelter for those in need of basic temporary supplies. Currently, Restavek Freedom says it represents nearly all of its employees on the ground who follow 500 of the 1,800 children it served. For 20 years, Restavek Freedom has stated that its main focus has been the eradication of child slavery in Haiti. Restavek is a Creole word meaning ‘to stay with’, but RF says the truth is more disturbing. Thousands of children are handed over to host families who tend to keep them out of school, exposing them to hard work, neglect, malnutrition and malnutrition. Restavik Freedom says child abuse can increase in times of disaster. “There is a Creole saying ‘la por ka’ and it translates to ‘there is for it,’” said Amy Nemeth, Director of Development and Engagement at Restavek Freedom. “And these kids are already physically, sexually and psychologically abused, on a good day. But you add national shock, and you add anxiety for people who are already in distress. Moreover, they tend to cast off their anxiety in these “la pour ca”, those children who live in their own homes and are enslaved and have no power. And so we see an exponential increase in child abuse, suffering, and rescue in times like these. “Currently, Restavek Freedom has US and Haitian staff and teams on the ground to assess damage and help distribute aid to partners, families, children, and those in need. Aid includes nutrition, emergency blankets, hygiene, and building supplies, and those interested in donating to Restavek Freedom can click here. The nonprofit says 100% of donations will go directly to earthquake victims, and the Matthew 25 Department is also collecting donations to go to Haiti to help earthquake victims.To find out more, click here.

