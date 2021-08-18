Charlotte-area nonprofit planning earthquake relief | WFAE 90.7





Sabine Guerrier says a call from a friend in Haiti on Saturday morning broke the news of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in her home country.

“I was in complete shock,” Guerrier said.

But she said after taking some time to cry, she sorted herself out and began working on a plan to support the relief effort.

“Show yourself. We will go back to Haiti. We will help again,” Guerrier said to herself. We will fight our way. We will go out. It’s tough and we get hit over and over again. But we won’t stop trying to get up until we finally get back on our feet.”

Guerrier is the founder of Haitan Heritage Site and Friends of Haiti, a nonprofit organization that supports the Haitian community in North Carolina — a community of about 5,000 people, according to the Immigration Policy Institute.

On Saturday, she says she started getting calls from Haitians in North Carolina. Callers expressed disbelief, asked for help, and offered their support.

Guerrier founded the nonprofit organization in 2009 after spending two years in Haiti working as an administrator at a local hospital.

In 2010, after the catastrophic earthquake in her home country, Guerrier traveled with about 35 volunteers from North Carolina. Since then, she says, the nonprofit has been planning trips to Haiti nearly every year.

Haitian Heritage and Friends of Haiti sent about 35 volunteers to Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. Since then, they have been traveling every year.

More than a decade later, Guerrier says she is using her experience on these trips and time spent working at a local hospital in Haiti to best support relief efforts. She says she doesn’t want to make the mistake some big corporations make.

“A lot of big organizations donate what they think Haitians need and never ask what Haitians really need,” Guirier said.

She says she is in daily contact with government officials, leaders of local organizations and other people on the ground to find out what they need.

She said, “Although, yeah, I’m Haitian, I don’t live in Haiti, I live in the United States. I can’t say I know what they really need.”

Haitian Heritage and Friends of Haiti is currently collecting donations, hygiene kits, buckets of non-perishable food and water, and buckets with cleaning supplies. She says the organization bought a school bus full of donations and shipped it to Haiti.

Guerrier says she is also planning a two-week trip to Haiti in early September. She says the organization is looking for volunteers to go on the trip and help raise funds.

She says the organization will provide supplies directly to people on the ground to ensure that earthquake victims have supplies.

On Thursday, Haitian Heritage and Friends of Haiti will hold a meeting to discuss relief efforts at Myers Park Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

To volunteer for relief efforts:

Contact Haitian Heritage and Friends of Haiti by phone at 9903-704890 or email at [email protected]

For information on travel and donation groups, contact Thomas Hall by phone at 704-574-0746 or email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfae.org/energy-environment/2021-08-18/charlotte-area-haitian-nonprofit-plans-relief-efforts-for-earthquake-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos