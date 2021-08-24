Ten years ago: a major earthquake hits Virginia. Felt across the east coast | Addresses





Ten years ago on this day, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Virginia, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage and a rocky east coast.

The US Geological Survey says the August 23, 2011 earthquake was probably felt by more people than any other earthquake in US history. The US Geological Survey (USGS) has received more than 100,000 responses to the agency’s “Did you feel it?” Map In the hours after the shaking ceased, it is estimated that a third of the US population felt the earthquake.

USGS “Have you felt it?” Map responses after the August 23, 2011 Central Virginia earthquake.

The earthquake also marks the first time that a fault zone in the eastern United States has produced an earthquake of magnitude 5 or higher “clearly identified by aftershocks,” according to a USGS report.

All of those aftershocks that followed the earthquake helped the USGS locate the new fault zone, which scientists have dubbed the “quail” fault zone.

“Most of these aftershocks were in the Samman fault zone, and distant assemblages of shallow aftershocks have helped researchers identify and identify other active faults,” the USGS said in a press release.

The earthquake caused an estimated $200 to $300 million in damages in central Virginia and the metropolitan area, including severe damage to the Washington Monument and Washington National Cathedral. The Washington Monument was closed for more than two years while repairs were being made.

In Prince William County, the earthquake damaged the 85-year-old Lake Jackson Dam, rendering it inoperable and causing much of the lake to drain.

Brick that swayed from a building at 27th & Broad St. In Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday, August 23, 2011, after an earthquake caused the evacuation of many buildings in the city. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mineral, northwest of Richmond.

Some of the findings reported by the USGS after the earthquake include:

Seismic vibrations and their effects, such as large-scale changes in groundwater levels, occurred at greater distances from the source in this and other earthquakes east of the United States than on the West Coast. Northeast from northwest directions. Evidence that seismic ground motion has been amplified in parts of D.C. and other areas around the Chesapeake Bay with thick coastal plains sediments or artificial fill spurs further studies to determine how much of the seismic shaking is amplified by local geologic conditions. Damage to unsupported construction buildings in the capital, 80 miles from the epicenter, has highlighted seismic hazards to buildings in eastern North American cities. Ground motions occur at greater distances from the epicenter on the East Coast than in other parts of the United States, and buildings are not as well designed to sustain these motions as in other locations. It has been active more than once in the past.

The USGS has published a book on the earthquake that can be found here.

