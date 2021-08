10 years ago, an earthquake struck Mineral and shook the mid-Atlantic | local news

Ben Gayle picks up broken glass and bottles after an earthquake rocked the ABC Storeon White Oak Road in Stafford in 2011.

Michael Lyman, co-owner of Main Street Supply in Mineral, talks by phone with an insurance officer on August 23, 2011. A plumbing and electrical store, located a few miles from the epicenter, was among the damaged buildings.

Township contractors MD Russell workers demolished the building at 118 North Main Street after it was found guilty of earthquake damage. A crowd of locals waited patiently all day to see the demolition of the historic structure, which is said to date from the late 19th century.

Holden Orr looks at the desk of Bill Harman, grandfather Christopher Hartman, and Hartman’s friend Scott Hambrick, a weatherproof metal-in-the-beam, after the chimney was damaged in an earthquake.

US Representative Eric Kantor, Republican of Virginia, looks at a devastated classroom during a tour of Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011. A 5.8-magnitude earthquake near Mineral destroys the school. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) —— 4 Cols color Eric Cantor

It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon, sunny and in the 1970s, as Pam Harlow leaned over the kitchen table to write notes of thanks to those who had recently attended the groundbreaking of the new town hall building.

The next thing the mayor of Mineral has known for three terms, the house started shaking.

“Kitchen cabinets opened and everything flew to the floor,” Harlow said Thursday, recalling the moment a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Louisa County on August 23, 2011.

Like millions of others along the East Coast, Harlow easily recalled the details of that day’s era.

“I don’t know you forgot,” she said. “You put it in the back of your mind.”

Unlike millions of others, Harlow was sitting near the epicenter, which is where the bulk of the damage occurred.

In and near the town, “all the chimneys were shattered,” Harlow said, adding that some area homes were also damaged in the foundation.

The roof of the town hall, which was built in 2011, has collapsed, and two schools in the county have been damaged enough to close during the school year. With federal help, the district eventually built two new schools.

The earthquake caused damage throughout the region and beyond. Cracks have been made in the Washington Monument and damage to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

