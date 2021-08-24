Comparison of the 2020 NC earthquake and the 2021 Haiti earthquake :: WRAL.com





The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on August 14 came just days after the anniversary of the 5.1 earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina. A few days later people felt a 2.7-magnitude earthquake in Morganton, North Carolina, 57 miles southwest of Sparta.

The 2020 Sparta earthquake was the strongest in North Carolina in a century. It twisted roads, wrecked water and sewage lines, and damaged hundreds of buildings. But only one injury has been reported. The earthquake occurred when stressors suddenly built up a thrust fault about 2.3 miles under the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The 2021 Haiti earthquake was the strongest in 250 years. It happened with a similar sudden movement along the northern edge of the Caribbean plate that stretches the breadth of the country.

The death toll rose to more than 2,000. Although the 2010 7.0 earthquake had a magnitude of half its magnitude, it was closer to the capital city of Port-au-Prince, which resulted in tens of thousands of deaths or more.

What causes earthquakes

The Earth’s crust is made up of a series of plates that move against each other. This increases stress along the fault lines which can only be held in place by prolonged friction. Earthquakes are the result of releasing that energy.

The most energy is released into the main shock which is often followed by several aftershocks that can last for days or more as the remaining energy is released and the plates stabilize in the new position. Little of this energy is sometimes released in relatively small foreboding jolts,

Western North Carolina felt at least four earthquakes of between 2.1 and 2.6 degrees in the 25 hours before the main tremor last year. An additional 20 aftershocks of magnitude 2.9 occurred over the next two days

No aftershocks were measured prior to the 7.2 major aftershocks in Haiti, but an additional 20 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 were measured in the region in the six days that followed, including four of magnitude 5 or higher.

earthquake energy measurement

The devastation builds up quickly with these relatively small numbers rising. This is because each unit amount represents approximately 32 times (10^1.5) more energy. Even a large increase of 0.2 only doubles the strength of the earthquake.

The recent earthquake in Haiti released more than 1,400 times more energy than last year’s earthquake near Sparta.

How much additional energy does a magnitude 7.2 earthquake release?

August 14, 2021, Haiti with a strength of 7.2

M 2.7 August 17, 2021, Morganton, North Carolina

5.6 million times

5.8 August 14, 2021, Haiti (continued)

126 times

M 5.1 August 9, 2020, Sparta. North Carolina

1,413 times M 7.0 Jan 12 2010, Haiti twice

An earthquake occurred along the northern coast of Haiti near Cap-Haitien on May 7, 1842, with a magnitude of 8.1. It was 22 times stronger than the last 7.2 earthquake, which caused a tsunami in the area.

