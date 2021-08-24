Haitians continue pumping them to hospitals after earthquakeExBulletin





Scott Simon talks with Dr. Titus Antoine, who runs the emergency room in the coastal city of Les Cayes, Haiti, about conditions there a week after the earthquake.

Scott Simon, Host:

It’s been a week since a strong earthquake hit Haiti. More than 2,000 people have died. More than 12,000 were injured. The earthquake had the strongest impact on the coastal city of Les Cayes in southwestern Haiti.

Dr. Titus Antoine directs the emergency room at Immaculee Conception Hospital in Les Cayes. Doctor, thank you very much for being with us.

Titus Antoine: All right. Not a problem. It’s my pleasure.

Simon: What is it like in the hospital where you live now?

Antoine: We still have people coming. Then we thought the thing was — it’s going to be slow. But we still had people coming because, you know, after the earthquake, there were knocks – there were blocks. Now – all the roads are now open, all the people even came to the hospital. So we still have a lot of people coming in.

Simon: Do you have enough medication? Do you have enough bandages? what do you need?

Antoine: Well, we need beds for people because there are a lot of people on the floor. We need a lot of bed. Well, actually, right now, there are a lot of people inside. We were putting them outside. But we need a tent, something covered so the sun doesn’t burn them. you understand?

Simon: Oh, my God. Yes. And what kind of injuries do you see?

Antoine: Well, we have a lot of fractures – open and closed fractures – the humerus and the radius. We have a lot of trauma, like the bad shocks of Glasgow 3. And we have people who’ve already had a disease before, and they’ve had a fracture. So we have to control even the disease they had before, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. So we control both.

Simon: Dr. Antoine, what are your crew hours?

Antoine: Well, to tell you the truth. I have to stay 24 to 24. Because I’m the head of the emergency room, I have to always be there to check in. Maybe I can go eat, say, two minutes and come back because I’m in control of everything. You know, I have a crew with me. They need to take a break.

And others – take other people who can help. If we have food, go take food for them and all that. But I always have to stay in the hospital for control. you understand?

Simon: Yes. Dr. Antoine, I wonder – I mean, having helped a patient, many of them may not have homes to go back to.

Antoine: Well, yes. There are people we’ve already done with, so they need to go home. And they stay in the hospital. This is really a bad situation for us because the person does not need to stay in the hospital. But the person remains. Well, this is really a bad situation for us.

They told you they had no food. They have no clothes. They have nothing. They lost their family and all that. So they stay in the hospital. This is not good for us. We need space to work better.

Simon: Dr. Titus Antoine at Immacoli Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti. Thank you very much for being with us.

Antoine: All right. Not a problem. It was a pleasure talking to you guys.

(Soundtrack with “—” by Anna Roxanne)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Website Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR scripts are created on an expedited deadline by Verb8tm, Inc. , a contractor of NPR, and produced using a proprietary copy process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The official record of NPR programming is the audio record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/21/1029958766/haiti-doctor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos