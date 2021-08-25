Haiti earthquake victims struggle after being released from hospital





Not Cayes, Haiti –

The organizers pushed Gertha Willett’s bed from the center of the hospital ward to one side so that Dr. Michael Bowros could hook up his electric saw. She was silent as the doctor cut the plaster cast with calculated strokes.

The doctor said she had to leave the hospital today.

Ylet fought back until the cast came out. She has been in Les Cayes General Hospital since being brought there on August 14, unconscious and her leg after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake destroyed her home, killing her father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother. There is no home to return to.

The surgeon inserted a metal rod into her lower left leg on Thursday. Willett, 25, has not gotten out of bed, and hasn’t tried to walk much since she arrived. Her 5-year-old daughter, Yunika, who was unharmed, shared her bed and spent her days playing with other kids around the suite.

More than a week after the earthquake in the southwestern Haiti peninsula killed at least 2,207 people, injured 12,268 and destroyed nearly 53,000 homes, Ylet presents an emerging dilemma for the region’s limited healthcare services: how to turn over hospital beds when they don’t Patients who have been discharged from the hospital have nowhere to go. he goes.

“I told the doctor, I have nowhere to go,” Willett said. “I told them everything. The doctor does not understand.”

In the first days after the earthquake, the hospital was overcrowded with patients. The injured lay in courtyards and breezy lanes, waiting to receive treatment. Now there are still people in those areas, but they are sick or people who have never been admitted, who have been drawn in with donations of food, water and clothes arriving at the hospital daily.

“We have a lot of patients who have been discharged from the hospital but who are still spending their time in the yard,” said hospital director Peterson Gede. “The fact that they know they will be given food and water… they have no intention of leaving.”

On Monday, Gede ordered hospital staff to begin “motivating” patients to leave, “to make them understand that we need beds to enter new patients.”

It proved easier said than done. Not having a home to return to was a huge obstacle for Ylet and many others.

Ylet lost consciousness when a wall of her brick house in Camp Berrin fell on her when the earthquake struck.

Homes were in ruins along an earthquake-ravaged road in Rampi, Haiti, on August 18, four days after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country.

(Matthias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

Her boyfriend, Junior Milord, had left 20 minutes earlier for work. He froze in the street until the shaking stopped, then ran back to Willett’s house. He found it buried near the facade of the building, which unlike the back did not completely collapse.

“I thought she was dead when I started removing the lumps,” Milord said.

He pulled her out, got her out of the car, and took her to the hospital in Les Cay. “When I woke up I was in the hospital,” she said.

Milord then returns to help exhume the bodies of Willett’s father, cousin, and son-in-law. Their bodies are still at a funeral, because the family does not have the money to bury them. Milord lost his home, as well as two uncles, an aunt and a brother in the earthquake.

Milord said some of Willett’s surviving relatives are camping in her yard. He said that if Ylet and her daughter had to leave, they would end up there, too.

Across the ward, nurse Gabrielle Lagrenade is as aware of this reality as anyone else.

LaGrenaid and her 21-year-old daughter, Bethsabel, have been sleeping outside since the earthquake. They struggle to sleep on the side of the gravel road with their heads less than 6 feet from the highway. All night long motorbikes, ATVs and tractor trailers raining dust and gravel on them.

Nurse Gabrielle Lagrenade, center, sleeps next to her daughter on the side of the road in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, August 23, 2021, a week after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake made her rental home unsafe to live in.

(Matthias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

It is the only flat land around the two storey building where they rent an apartment above a small clothes shop. The land falls dramatically from the road into a stream passing behind the building, which is constructed on reinforced concrete pillars over a drainage groove that drains into the stream. Two columns now display spaces between the bottom of the building and the top of the buttresses. The owner wisely decided to demolish it.

Despite her precarious condition, Lagrenade, 52, still arrives daily for her hospital shift, carefully folding and storing her bedding, slipping discreetly behind a row of roadside buildings to shower and reappearing in her nurse’s crisp white gown to welcome a motorbike. Taxi to ride to work.

Ylet in her suite. About 22 beds scattered around the room. Nurses and doctors wear masks, but patients don’t, even though almost no one in Haiti has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Nurses gather around a wooden table at one end. Medical waste is dumped into a cardboard box in one corner.

Lagrenade is not unsympathetic to Willett’s plight and the plight of the other newly homeless patients, but she is pragmatic.

She said the need for a family.

“After someone recovers, they have to go,” LaGrenade said.

This is what Paurus was trying to explain to Ylet.

The doctor said that an orthopedic surgeon who came from Port-au-Prince to operate on her leg allowed her to leave.

If we decide to keep the sick whose homes have been destroyed, there will be no place for them [new] He said. “We have a lot of patients and emergencies who need a bed.”

Then Paurus got his saw.

After taking off the cast, Ylet said she would give up her bed but was camping outside on the hospital grounds, because they asked her to come back Thursday for a follow-up appointment.

But then some volunteers brought hot lunches. By the end of the day, Willett was still in her bed. Milord said no one had come back to ask her to leave, so there she was.

“The doctor should understand that I have nowhere to go and I will not leave,” Willett said. “I will stay in the hospital yard and sleep there until I can find out.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2021-08-24/nowhere-to-go-for-haiti-quake-victims-upon-hospital-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos