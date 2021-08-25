Pope Francis sends $230,000 to Haiti earthquake victims





Pope Francis will send more than $230,000 in aid to victims of the August 14 Haiti earthquake.

The amount is an “initial contribution” to help the people of Haiti “in this emergency phase,” according to the Vatican Dictator, to promote integrated human development.

In a press release issued on August 24, the religion said that the money would be distributed to the Catholic dioceses most in need, in cooperation with the Vatican Embassy in Haiti, the Apostolic Embassy.

She added that the funds “will be used to help earthquake victims and are intended to be an immediate expression of a sense of spiritual closeness and parental encouragement towards the affected people and territories, as demonstrated by the Holy Father.”

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on the night of August 14. The death toll from the devastating earthquake rose to more than 2,200 on August 22, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

More than 340 people are still missing and 12,268 have been injured. Nearly 53,000 homes have been destroyed in Haiti’s biggest natural disaster since the 2010 earthquake, the agency said.

According to BBC News, people are sleeping outside in fear that aftershocks will destroy more buildings, and the country’s health experts are preparing for a public health disaster.

“The sanitation situation is very critical… We hope there will be no cholera outbreak,” Nadisha Migoba of the Foundation for Health Haitian told BBC News.

Pope Francis called for international solidarity to ease suffering in Haiti after his August 15 message.

“I would like to express my closeness to those dear people who were badly affected by the earthquake,” he said, asking the people to bring peace to Our Lady of Haiti.

“While I offer my prayers to the Lord for the victims, I address a word of encouragement to the survivors, wishing the international community to care for them. May the solidarity of all mitigate the consequences of the tragedy,” added Pope Francis.

The president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference has pledged to donate $1.17 million to Haiti, to be distributed through the bishops’ charitable office, Caritas Italiana.

The Office of Human Development said on August 24 that Pope Francis will also send emergency financial aid to Bangladesh and Vietnam.

It will send about $69,000 to Bangladesh, which is struggling after being hit by a severe cyclone storm at the end of May. Cyclone Yas caused high winds and tidal waves that severely damaged coastal areas and fishing villages in the country.

The Vatican said the Pope will also donate about $117,000 to Vietnam, which is “in dire need due to the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

