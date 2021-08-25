Haiti earthquake deals another blow to nascent manufacturing hub





The garment industry is the largest formal employer in Haiti. The second industrial revolution

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 2,200 people in Haiti is the latest in a series of strikes threatening the country’s clothing and shoe manufacturers.

According to the International Finance Corporation, the garment industry is Haiti’s largest formal employer, providing jobs for more than 55,000 Haitians and supporting more than 450,000 people.

Haiti ranks 14th in supplying clothing to the US market, and accounts for 1.36 percent of imports in this category. The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) said Haiti is seeing steady annual growth in exports, despite the pandemic.

In addition to the effects of the pandemic, with canceled orders and factory closures, just last month, the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in his residence by a group of foreign mercenaries, heightening tensions in a country already experiencing growing political turmoil.

Haiti “can count on the apparel and footwear industry for support during this difficult time,” said Beth Hughes, vice president of trade and customs policy at the AAFA.

“Haiti has been – and will continue to be – an important partner in our industry,” she added.

Haitian designer, Nesrine Jean Baptiste, says countries like hers need the work that being a reliable manufacturing hub for fashion brands brings, but she fears reliability will become increasingly difficult.

“[Amidst this] The political, environmental, social and economic landscape, how [will] Haiti continues to industrialize in this instability.

The pandemic is not the only cause of disruption to global supply chains. From Myanmar to Ethiopia, civil unrest and political conflict are affecting suppliers used by brands like H&M and Benetton.

