Thermocol multi-storey building could be the earthquake-resistant buildings of the future: Scientists | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel

The scientists said Thermocol could be the material of the future for building earthquake-resistant buildings even in the most seismic regions with thermal insulation and could also provide the energy needed to develop building materials.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Rorkee (IITR), have found that thermocol or expanded polystyrene (EPS) can withstand earthquake forces in four-story buildings.

The researchers tested a large-scale building and several wall elements constructed with thermocol sandwiched between two layers of concrete at the National Earthquake Testing Facility (NSTF) of the Department of Earthquake Engineering, IIT Roorkee.

This has been developed under the Fund for Science and Technology Infrastructure Improvement (FIST) Program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

Adel Ahmed, the researcher who conducted the tests, evaluated the behavior of constructions under the influence of lateral forces, as the earthquake causes a strong lateral thrust.

The project was completed with a detailed computer simulation of a realistic four-storey building. Supervising the research, Yogendra Singh, a professor at IITR, told the analysis shows that a four-story building constructed with this technology can withstand earthquake forces, even in the most seismic areas of the country, without any additional structural support.

The researchers attributed this ability to resist earthquakes to the fact that the EPS layer is sandwiched between two layers of concrete, and has reinforcement in the form of welded wire mesh.

The researchers said that the force that is applied to buildings during an earthquake arises due to the inertial effect and depends on the mass of the building. Thermocol resists earthquakes by reducing the mass of the building.

In this technology, EPS core and wire mesh are produced in the factory. The skeleton of the building is first constructed from factory-made core and reinforcement panels, then concrete is sprayed onto the core of the structure. This technology requires no shutdown and therefore can be built very quickly, the researchers said.

Besides earthquake resistance, the use of expanded polystyrene core in the concrete walls of the building can provide thermal comfort. The core provides the necessary insulation against heat transfer between the internal and external environment of the building.

This can help keep building interiors cool in hot environments and warm during cold conditions. India experiences great variation in temperature in different parts of the country and during different seasons. Therefore, thermal comfort is an important consideration along with structural integrity.

“This technology also has the potential to save building materials and energy, while reducing the overall carbon footprint of buildings. It replaces a significant portion of the concrete volume of walls and floor/ceiling.

This replacement of concrete with ultra-lightweight EPS reduces mass, thus reducing the earthquake force acting on the building and reducing the burden on natural resources and energy needed to produce cement concrete, the statement added.

