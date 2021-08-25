Trying to make a difference: the NS charity raises funds for Haiti after the deadly earthquake





A Bedford-based charity is raising money to help families cope with the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake left more than 2,100 dead and thousands injured. Tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

Chalice Canada, a Catholic agency for international development and aid, has been operating in Haiti since 2000 with locations in three parts of the country. They work in partnership with another organization called Missionnaires de l’Annonciation – Semeurs d’Espoir to provide relief to families in need.

A team of 20 people is on the ground in Jeremy and other nearby areas in southwest Haiti where the Chalice organization cares for about 1,430 families.

The organization cares for more than 480 children in the communities of Latteboulière and Preville alone. Rural areas were among the worst hit by the earthquake.

Families are safe with very few infections, but homes and schools are devastated, said Randy Spaulding, Chalice’s international director of programs.

90 per cent of the homes in Latteboulière and Breville were “severely damaged or in many cases completely destroyed,” Marceline Henry of Semeurs d’Espoir told Spaulding.

“A lot of rebuilding will be needed,” Spaulding told the Chronicle Herald.

“In many cases, (the families) have not been able to stay in their homes. So, they are either taking shelter with other families in the area, or they have set up other temporary shelters.”

Through Chalice’s current sponsorship program, families receive funds directly and are hired social workers who provide support.

“No one knows what a child needs better than their mother. Therefore, we are working with mothers to enable them to manage the resources they have in the best possible way to try to meet their families’ needs,” Spaulding said.

Other programs include building schools and supporting the daily lunch program for school children.

Spaulding said the money raised for Haiti will go to meet basic needs such as food, water and clothing.

Another priority is to help children resume school as normal in September. With several schools in the area damaged and one completely destroyed, the team is working to create temporary shelters to use as classrooms and provide materials to start and run the lunch program.

“We know that families will need more support beyond the care they receive…to help pay for school fees and school supplies.”

One of the biggest challenges facing Challis and other aid organizations is getting relief supplies to remote areas affected by the earthquake. A road trip from Jeremy to Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, is a perilous journey, Henry told Spaulding on Monday morning after making the trip.

“Jeremy’s area is hard to get into at the best of times,” Spaulding said.

He added that the initial efforts to ensure the safety of families after the earthquake and the food distribution process is going well, but many of the materials needed to support families are not available locally.

A Reuters report said damaged or impassable roads impeded efforts to deliver aid. In the past few days, Haitians in need of food have looted relief trucks in several towns in the south.

Spaulding said relief distribution efforts have been hampered in Jeremy and surrounding areas as Chalice and other agencies are working to overcome the obstacles.

People looking to support the organization’s assistance efforts in Haiti can visit their website at chalice.ca

.

