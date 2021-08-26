San Diego County’s new app sends early earthquake warnings





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Every second counts when preparing for a disaster. San Diegans can now better prepare for earthquakes with a new feature in the county’s “SD Emergency” app.

When it comes to dealing with disasters, knowledge is power. San Diego County has an app for that.

“For earthquakes, fires, floods, terrorism, and severe weather, our ‘SD Emergency’ app is a unique tool designed to provide all San Diegans with valuable information before, during, and after disasters, all in the palm of your hand,” said San Diego County Office of Emergency Services Director Jeff Tony.

On Wednesday, the county announced the launch of a new feature in the app called “Shakeready SD.”

“When motion is detected, the ‘Shakealert’ system starts working. Everything is fully automatic,” said Robert DeGroot of the USGS.

It uses more than 770 USGS seismic sensors across the state to alert people seconds before an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or of shaking intensity of three or more strikes. What you do in those precious seconds can mean life or death.

“Those few seconds can make the difference between clouding under an overpass, near a glass window, or finding a safe place to live,” San Diego President Tony Meacham said.

The county has spent $475,000 to develop this technology. But it is not limited to notifications in San Diego.

It’s designed to work anywhere in California,” said Tony. “So, if you’re in the Bay Area, near a big earthquake, you’re going to get the same alert you get here in San Diego.”

Even after the vibration ends, the app will continue to deliver important notifications.

Nathan Fletcher, chairperson of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors said.

The app is free to download on Apple or Android phones. For more information, click here.

