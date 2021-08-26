A new earthquake warning system has been included in the province’s emergency SD app





SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The SD Emergency app in San Diego County is now equipped with ShakeReadySD, an earthquake early warning system, officials said Wednesday.

This feature is intended to let users know if an earthquake has occurred nearby that is likely to cause shaking within seconds. If so, he will prompt them to take precautionary measures such as fall, cover, hold or other appropriate safety measure.

11 arrested after Panga landed in North Island

A US Geological Survey scientist joined county officials Wednesday to introduce the change to the mobile application at the county emergency operations center in Kearney Mesa.

“This is an early warning system that has the ability to give users a few seconds of warning or an alert that an earthquake is coming,” said Nathan Fletcher, chair of the Board of Supervisors. And this advance warning can make a big difference. It can give you a number of seconds to be able to move your family and friends to a safe place and avoid serious injuries.”

The county’s office of emergency services has been working with the USGS on alert for more than a year. The federal agency has a network of more than 770 underground sensors and other technologies designed to protect residents and visitors across California as part of the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which supports the ShakeReadySD component of the SD emergency app.

This is the first time the ShakeAlert system has been integrated into an existing emergency application.

“When it comes to disasters, we plan for all risks — earthquakes, fires, floods, terrorism and severe weather,” said Jeff Tony, OES County Manager. “And our SD Emergency app is a one-of-a-kind tool designed to provide all of your valuable San Diegans information before, during and after disasters – all in the palm of your hand.”

This technology is designed to trigger an alert to the user’s cell phone if it is close enough to an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater and of shaking strength of 3 or more. After the alert, the app can provide emergency notifications such as road closures, shelters or other relevant important information.

Because it is linked to a statewide sensor system, it will work anywhere in the state to alert people about impending shaking.

“ShakeReadySD can save lives and reduce injuries by giving people time to take preventive actions such as falling, covering and holding or moving away from dangerous areas,” said Robert Michael de Groot of the USGS. “We look forward to working with San Diego County to deliver real-time earthquake early warning alerts powered by ShakeAlert.”

8 They Indicted In A ‘Grandparental Fraud’ Scheme That Robbed San Diego Elders

For the new feature to work, users who already have the app will need to update it and then configure the settings including choosing English or Spanish and letting the app always track the phone’s location so it can accurately alert the user.

The app is available for iOS and Android phones and is free.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Close the form Suggest a correction Suggest a correction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/earthquakes/earthquake-warning-system-now-included-in-countys-sd-emergency-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos