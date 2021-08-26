After the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, fears turn to COVID in Haiti – CBS Miami





Miami (CBS Miami) – More than a week ago, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,000 people. It was another devastating disaster for a country already facing another obstacle: the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just went through a huge spike with COVID. We’ve had a lot of patients. A lot of people don’t make it through,” said Stacey House, a physician who works on the MediShare project. “It’s very difficult to manage COVID here. We have limited ventilators.”

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer met House on the floor in Port-au-Prince.

The house is one of the doctors treating the wounded men, women and children brought to the capital from remote areas.

“Personally, I’m really nervous about the next wave. Variable delta that’s hitting you guys in the US and all over the world. I’m worried about Haiti when that gets here,” said House, who also works as a respiratory therapist by trade.

So far, Haiti has only received about 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and it needs more.

Michelle J. said: Sisson, the US ambassador to Haiti, said vaccination sites in the south were affected by the earthquake. For this reason, the Ministry of Health has brought in mobile vaccination clinics and USAID is working to distribute masks and other personal protective equipment.

Urban search and rescue, food, assistance, health, water and sanitation, hygiene, logistics, and transportation. “That’s what will be our focus,” said Tim Callahan, USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team Leader.

