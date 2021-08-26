UNFPA Expands Humanitarian Aid in Haiti to Help Earthquake Survivors – Haiti





Women and girls face extreme risks with weak health and protection systems

UNITED NATIONS, New York, August 24, 2021 – The United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is expanding its humanitarian assistance in Haiti in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southern region of the country on the morning of August 14. More than 2,100 people were reportedly killed and 12,000 injured, with hospitals, schools, churches, bridges and roads reduced to rubble. Days after being hit by the earthquake, conditions on the ground deteriorated further as Tropical Storm Grace swept across southern Haiti, bringing heavy winds and rain and causing localized floods and mudslides.

Humanitarian needs in the affected areas are dire as basic services are disrupted – at least 24 health facilities have been completely destroyed or damaged. UNFPA is particularly concerned with the thousands of displaced women and adolescent girls who remain in dire need of essential life-saving health, protection and support services.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti who are suffering in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund. “Women and girls are disproportionately affected during crises, and we will work with government, local partners and the international community to ensure that their sexual and reproductive health and protection needs are prioritized and their safety and dignity preserved.”

To sustain health services in the midst of a crisis, mobile health teams will be deployed and UNFPA will strengthen capacity in more than 40 health facilities and hospitals to ensure providers are able to manage pregnancy-related complications, provide family planning services and provide support to gender and gender survivors. On the basis of violence, including psychological counseling and referral to appropriate services. Interagency reproductive health kits, which contain medical and non-medical supplies, maternal health drugs and contraceptives, will also be distributed, along with personal protective equipment to frontline providers.

Preliminary estimates are that more than 22,000 women are expected to give birth in the next three months. Of these, about 3,700 are likely to require caesarean sections or face complications, with potentially fatal consequences if access to emergency obstetric care is not available.

“We are working in close coordination with the Haitian government and its partners, as part of the joint UN humanitarian response, supporting assessments in the most affected areas using household data from the upcoming population and housing census,” said Yves Sassenrath, UNFPA Representative in Haiti. . “We have already managed maternal health emergencies and distributed pre-prepared kits, containing basic hygiene items such as sanitary pads, soap and underwear, to women and girls in Les Cayes, southern Haiti. We plan to distribute another 3,500 kits in the coming days.” As an immediate response to ensure Women’s ability to give birth safely, UNFPA will distribute and equip eight temporary maternity tents.

More than a decade after the last earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, many of the same people are again struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods amid political instability, escalating gang violence and a global pandemic, which could hamper relief efforts. With thousands of people displaced and sleeping on the streets, UNFPA is also concerned that women and girls face greater risks of violence due to disruption of services.

“Protection and health support services must be prioritized for women, girls, and other vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities,” Sassenrath said. “We have interacted with dozens of people in affected communities since the earthquake and recorded their concerns and fears in an effort to provide adequate and immediate life-saving support. Our urgent task is to ensure that they enjoy their health, mental well-being and rights. They remain at the forefront and center of our humanitarian response in Haiti.”

About the United Nations Population Fund

The United Nations Population Fund is the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health. UNFPA’s mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. UNFPA advocates for the realization of reproductive rights for all and supports access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services, including voluntary family planning, quality maternal health care and comprehensive sexuality education.

International Inquiries

For inquiries about the UNFPA humanitarian programme, please contact: Ann Erb-Leoncavallo: +1917860 7256: [email protected] For international media and interview inquiries, please contact: Zina Alam: +1929378 9431: [email protected]

Local Inquiries

For media inquiries and interviews in Haiti, please contact: Vario Sérant: +509 37 01 4872: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/unfpa-scaling-humanitarian-assistance-haiti-help-survivors-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

