News: Quakes will face Mexican Cruz Azul in a friendly match on October 7





SAN JOSE, CA – The San Jose Earthquakes will face defending champion Cruz Azul in a friendly game at PayPal Park on Thursday, October 7. This is Cruz Azul’s third visit to PayPal Park, after friendlies against COEX in 2018 and Atlas. In 2019. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM PT.

The match will be an add-on (A) game for Earthquakes season ticket holders, who will receive an exclusive pre-sale of additional tickets beginning Friday, August 27 at 10AM PT. Tickets will then be available to the general public on Monday, August 30 at 10 AM PT. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes Front Office at (408) 556-7700.

Cruz Azul has a 2-1-3 record and is currently sixth in Liga MX’s Torneo Apertura 2021, the first of two championships over the 2021-2022 season. The historic club won the last tournament (Torneo Clausura 2021) after finishing the best league record 13-2-2 and winning all three matches.

Cruz Azul has won nine Liga MX championships, and his title earlier this year was the club’s first since 1997. In addition, Cruz Azul has won six CONCACAF Champions League titles, four MX Cup titles, three Campeon de Campeones championships, and one Supercopa MX Championship one. League Cup.

Cruz Azul is the only Mexican team to ever win a treble, lifting the Liga MX, Copa MX and Champions League titles in the same season (1997).

