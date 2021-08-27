Haiti earthquake relief benefit to be held in ecstasy





A fundraiser for the Haitian Health Foundation for Earthquake Relief in Haiti will be held at Cupacity in Damariscotta from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27.

Tickets are $25 per person and people must respond to an invitation to attend in advance at the Sea Smoke Shop in Damariscotta for space planning and refreshments by close of business on Wednesday, August 25.

J&J Jamaican Grocery Grocery and Gift Shop will offer Caribbean snacks for the event.

Dean Curran, a resident of Damariscotta and former US ambassador to Haiti, will provide an informal update on the current situation in Haiti for attendees of the event.

The Haitian Health Foundation was selected as a fundraising beneficiary as a result of guidance from Curran due to its proven track record of over 40 years of in-country service and low operating expenses as a basis.

“On August 15, I woke up to the news of the Haiti earthquake and my heart sank,” said Pennington Way, owner of Sea Smoke Shop. Several years ago, Gary Dean Curran, the former US ambassador to Haiti, sparked my interest in the country and its role in the Caribbean, so I’ve been following the news closely. Then a major hurricane hit the area a few days after the earthquake… exacerbating the devastation and hampering relief efforts. I called Dean, garnered two great downtown companies and a great local graphic designer, and quickly started planning.”

The poster for this event was designed by Torie Van Horne DeLisle.

Attendance is not required to contribute. Contributions at any level are appreciated and can be made directly at Sea Smoke or via links to the Haitian Health Foundation on Sea Smoke’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ticket sales and pre-event donations at Sea Smoke have topped $1,100 since Friday, August 20.

All funds will go to the Haitian Health Foundation for earthquake relief within the country. For more information, go to haitianhealthfoundation.org.

