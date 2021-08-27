Buried under the rubble: Haiti earthquake survivors





Our latest World Humanitarian Day series presents personal testimony from the LWF Program Director in Haiti

(LWI) – On the morning of Saturday, August 14, Prospery Raymond, country program manager for the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) in Haiti, was driving when he felt the car swaying and feared he might have a serious engine problem. Seconds later, his daughter called to say the tremor was caused by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the southern Caribbean island. The humanitarian factor has brought back immediate memories of 2010, when it was buried under the rubble of another earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people and flattened large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Eleven years later, Raymond vividly remembers that day in January when he was working as a regional director for the Caribbean for Christian Aid and was on a Skype call with colleagues in Jamaica. “I felt the first jolt and instinctively moved to the corner of the room,” he recalls. “I watched the ceiling fall on my desk and knew if I stayed there for a few seconds, I would die,” he says. When the office collapsed around him, he was trapped for two hours under the rubble, before being driven out by local youths who heard his desperate cries for help.

Christian Aid’s office in Port-au-Prince, where Raymond’s office is located, shows the building before and after the 2010 earthquake. Photo: Christian Aid

It was a terrifying experience that left him with nightmares, long after a catastrophe that displaced over a million and a half people in less than a minute. Unlike the 300,000 severe injuries, he only suffered minor damage to one knee, but needed a lot of psychological support to treat the mental health consequences. “I can feel their devastation, I feel what people are thinking, wondering what the next chapter of their lives will be like,” he says, thinking about the needs of survivors after the recent earthquake.

Coordinated emergency response

Also on this occasion, Raymond was lucky to survive: Two days earlier, a Les Cayes native was visiting the southwestern peninsula, staying at a hotel that collapsed during the earthquake. “Both the Catholic churches, where I was baptized and received First Communion, were badly damaged and my grandmother’s house was completely destroyed,” he says. His family survived and found shelter, but he lost friends in both the 2010 earthquake.

Prospery Raymond, Country Program Director for the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) in Haiti. Photo: Christian Aid

Within minutes of the final disaster, Raymond began activating the LWF emergency response in close coordination with colleagues from the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and the German Protestant relief agency Diakonie Katastrovenhilf (DKH). The three organizations are collaborating through a joint program in Haiti to share resources and cut costs, in a country that ranks as the poorest in the northern hemisphere.

The LWF has been operating in Haiti since 1995, supporting the people most affected by the 2010 earthquake, as well as the 2016 Hurricane Matthew that devastated large areas in the southeast of the island. In partnership with the Haitian government, local civil society organizations and the ACT Haiti Forum, the program focuses on building new homes and training people in disaster preparedness, as well as on reforestation and food production.

Shelter, protection and sanitation

The country lies in the corridor of hurricanes and on a continental fault, and is prone to natural disasters but Raymond says climate change is causing worse storms and unpredictable weather patterns, including increased droughts and floods. Roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and other public buildings were badly damaged in the latest earthquake, which killed nearly 2,200 people.

Eight days after the disaster, Raymond says 24 more people were found alive under the rubble, including four children. “The area still had more than 500 aftershocks – some as powerful as the original earthquake – making it difficult for rescue efforts,” he says. Just two days after the earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace caused more problems for the 650,000 people who needed emergency assistance and shelter from the torrential rains.

DKH/LWF/NCA staff register earthquake survivors at Camp Perrin in southern Haiti. Photo: DKH

Raymond continues, “The first steps we took were gathering information, advising people on where to find shelter and protection.” “Now we urgently need money to rebuild water and sanitation facilities and distribute hygiene kits,” he says, referring to the cholera outbreak that killed more than 8,000 people in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. “We have a truck with water filters, a team that specializes in WASH, people who work in the worst-affected communities, many in remote mountainous areas, are fixing broken water systems.”

Preventing gender-based violence is another part of the common response to emergencies, with vulnerable women and girls facing increased risks after all these natural disasters. “We are working to inform people of the risks, to mitigate this by reducing proximity and creating separate toilets for women,” notes Raymond. “It’s also important to make people aware of the issue and let them know how to respond, if necessary,” he says.

Our work provides hope and dignity, to empower people and to show how we can live our faith through action. — Prospery Raymond, Country Director of LWF’s Global Service Program in Haiti

In the long run, funds are urgently needed to start building houses to replace the 80,000 homes damaged or destroyed by the earthquake. “Some people are desperately trying to fix their homes, but they risk buildings collapsing on them,” Raymond says. Basic construction costs start at about $5,000 per home, but “the good news is that we have trained many builders after previous disasters and are better prepared to obtain the necessary government permits,” he explains.

Raymond insists that “a lot can be done if we receive the necessary resources,” adding that he hopes the country and the international community have learned lessons from the 2010 tragedy. He points to the need for “much better coordination and planning, with fewer actors” and more resources to It goes to local organizations and the Haitian government.”

There is a strong sense of solidarity among Haitians themselves, Raymond says, with many people responding to a call to donate blood to treat the wounded. “I am a benefactor and I encourage others as well. It is the least we can do to help those in need – Haitians help Haitians, not just relying on help from outside,” he adds.

However, there is a significant need for financial resources to support organizations such as LWF/NCA/DKH, both for the ongoing emergency response and for the long-term work of rebuilding homes and livelihoods. “Donations are really important to us, because they’re going to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Raymond says. He concludes, “People are afraid and often I feel afraid too.” “But our work provides hope and dignity, to empower people and to show how we can live our faith through action.”

Throughout August, Lutheran World Information features interviews with humanitarian workers who contribute to LWF’s emergency and development work around the world.

World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19 each year to honor humanitarian workers, including United Nations and other personnel, who are committed to serving the world’s most vulnerable people and communities. Marks the day the former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the 2003 bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad.

