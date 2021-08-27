Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.0 – South Pacific earthquake, 46 km north of Hollandia, Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:54 pm (GMT +9)





Updated: Aug 27, 2021 06:24 GMT – 5.0 magnitude earthquake update at 16 km depth

August 26 13:02 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 7 minutes. Aug 26 13:05: Data updates from BMKG are now being used Aug 26 13:50: Volume has been recalculated from 4.9 to 5.0.

Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021, 13:09

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale is located 46 km north of Hollandia, Indonesia

4.9 earthquake August 26 9:54 pm (GMT +9)

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred just 14 minutes ago 46 km north of Hollandia, Indonesia, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that the quake struck 16 km below the epicenter near Hollandia, Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday evening August 26, 2021 at 9:54 p.m. local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.9-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same 4.9-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people due to the mild shaking in the area. The epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Hollandia (population 134,900) located 46 km from the epicenter, Abipura (population 62,200) 53 km away, and Vanimu (11,200) 93 km away. Change and follow up if there is other important news about the earthquake. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: August 26, 2021 12:54:44 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Thursday, August 26, 2021 9:54 PM (GMT +9) Size: 5 Depth: 16.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 2.12°S / 140.68° E↗ (South Pacific, Indonesia) Antipode: 2.12° N / 39.32° W↗ Nearby towns and cities: 46 km (29 mi) North Holland (population: 134,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 km) miles) north of Abipura (population: 62,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 mi) northwest of Vanimo (Papua New Guinea) (population: 11,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 217 km (135 mi) northwest of Itape (Papua New Guinea) (population: 5,550) -> See nearby earthquakes! 333 km (207 mi) northwest of Ambonte (Papua New Guinea) (population: 2,070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 364 km (226 mi) WNW of Wewak (Papua New Guinea) (Population: 18,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 504 km (313 mi) northwest of Wabag (Papua New Guinea) (population: 3,960) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 25.6°C (78°F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 8 m/s (15 knots) From ESE primary data source: Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency in Indonesia) Estimated released energy: 2 x 1012 joules (554 MW/h, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.016 km Indonesia: Near the northern coast of Irian Jaya BMKG unknownn/a Near Hollandia, Papua, Indonesia VolcanoDiscovery 5.024 km Indonesia: Near the northern coast of Irian JayaGFZ 4.930 kmNEAR N COAST OF PAPUA, INDONESIAEMSC 4.9W33 km (1)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Jayapura (55 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

aftershocks

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

