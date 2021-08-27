A 500-year-old Aztec manuscript is the oldest written record of earthquakes in the Americas





Illustration representing the earthquake in 1507 somewhere in Mexico.

Gerardo Suarez and Virginia Garcia Acosta

According to a pair of researchers who have systematically studied historical earthquakes in Mexico, a 500-year-old Aztec manuscript is the first “written” evidence of earthquakes in the Americas, the American Seismological Society reports.

The Codex Telleriano-Remensis, produced in 16th century Mexico on European paper, is one of the best surviving examples of Aztec manuscript drawings. It is a solar and lunar calendar that records historical events, such as the rise and death of rulers, battles, earthquakes, and solar eclipses, as illustrations – small drawings that tell a story.

According to the study published in Seismological Research Letters by Gerardo Suárez of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Virginia García-Acosta of Centro de Investigaciones y Estudios Superiores en Antropología Social, pictograms at Telleriano-Remensis recorded 12 earthquakes occurring between 1460 and 1542.

The pictograms provide little information on the location, magnitude, or damage caused by the earthquakes, but thanks to symbols indicating eclipses or specific days of the sun, and explanations written in Latin, Spanish, and sometimes Italian by later commentators along with the symbols, the date of the events. One diagram shows an earthquake in 1507, an event linked to a solar eclipse, that destroyed a temple and drowned 1,800 warriors in an uncharted river, presumably in southern Mexico.

“It is not surprising that there are earlier Latin records describing earthquakes for two reasons,” Suarez said. “Earthquakes are frequent in this country, and secondly, earthquakes have had a profound meaning in the indigenous cosmology of what is now Mexico.”

Mesoamerican civilizations viewed the universe as cyclical, with successive eras or “suns” destroyed by floods, winds, fires, and other natural disasters before the advent of the new sun. According to this view, the current and fifth “sun” will be destroyed by earthquakes. In Aztec mythology, Tepeyollotl (“Heart of the Mountains”) was the god of dark caves, earthquakes, and the echo of the jaguar.

In Aztec mythology, Tepeyollotl (“Heart of the Mountains”) was the god of dark caves, … [+] Earthquakes, echoes and jaguars. Drawing at Codex Telleriano-Remensis.

public domain

Earthquakes, called tlal-ollin or nahui-ollin in Nahuatl, are represented by two symbols used in the illustrations: ollin (movement) and tlalli (ground). Olin is a glyph consisting of four spirals (representing the four cardinal directions of the Earth) and an eye or central circle. A hill is a glyph consisting of one or several layers filled with dots and different colors (representing gems). In Telleriano-Remensis there are other modifications of the earthquake glyphs, but their meanings are still not clear to scientists.

View nahui-ollin (the four movements), which shows the eye (ixtli) is the center. From the constitution… [+] Boronicus (1519-1521)

public domain

Suárez and García-Acosta note that other records provide information that complements the manuscript earthquake drawings, possibly filling in more details about the impacts and locations of specific earthquakes. For example, the historical account of the Franciscan friar Juan de Torquemada describes the 1496 earthquake that shook three mountains in the “province of Xochitepec along the coast” and caused landslides in an area inhabited by the Yope people.

The site is located within the Guerrero seismic gap, an area of ​​relative seismic calm along the subduction zone in southern Mexico. Historical descriptions indicate that the 1496 earthquake was probably a very large earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 or greater within the gap. There have been no recorded earthquakes of this size in the gap since 1845.

The historical evidence “doesn’t really change our view about the possibility of earthquakes in that area of ​​southern Mexico,” Suarez explained. “It simply adds further evidence that major earthquakes have occurred in this part of the subduction zone before, and the absence of these major earthquakes for several years should not be considered as if this region is non-seismic.”

Suárez and García-Acosta began studying historical earthquakes in Mexico after the devastating 8.0-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City in 1985, eventually publishing their findings in Los sismos en la historyia de México. “However, we did not touch upon the pictorial representation of earthquakes,” Suarez said. “We have recently embarked on a more detailed study of this pictorial representation and other texts written immediately after the Spanish conquest.”

The manuscripts were written by trained professionals called tlacuilos, meaning “those who write drawing.” While many manuscripts were burned as pagan objects after the Spanish conquest, some survived and the pictorial style was used in new manuscripts until the 18th century.

The researchers plan to study other unknown manuscripts such as Telleriano-Remensis, but have so far been unable to access the libraries they hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

