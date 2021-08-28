Vigil commemorates Haiti earthquake victims, raises awareness





The Haitian student organization Planet Creole and the Office of Intercultural Student Affairs hosted a “Moment of Silence Vigil” Thursday in honor of the victims of the Haiti earthquake.

The sound of Haiti’s national anthem could be heard echoing throughout the Coral Gables campus of the University of Miami Thursday evening as students, faculty and staff gathered at Rock Plaza, next to the University of Witten Center, to honor the victims of the recent 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

Emotions ignited at a “Moment of Silence Vigil” organized by the Haitian Planet Creole Student Organization and the Office of Intercultural Student Affairs.

The ceremony included solemn reflections – a poem by Kay Joseph Macina, Assistant Professor in the Department of Modern Languages ​​and Literatures, and performances by students Sacha Menard, Brandon Merville, Maiden Guito and Pierre Noel. Donation boxes were set up at the event to collect essential items such as medical supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable foods and other necessities.

Among the guests was Patricia A. Whiteley, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs; Ryan Holmes, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; and Renee Dickens Callan, Assistant Vice President for Student Life.

“All of us here at the University of Miami are here for you — we are a community, and we support you,” Whitely said. “In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we’ll be there for you.”

The leaders of the student organization, Laura Francois and Veronica Dorval, thanked everyone for their efforts to help the island. They also stated that Haiti will remain resilient and overcome this tragedy.

“We are always very grateful for everyone’s support,” said François, a senior student studying public health and French. “Your donations mean a lot and will go a long way to those in need.”

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the island on the morning of August 14th, and more than 30,000 families were left homeless. Official estimates reported that more than 2,000 people died, and more than 12,000 were injured. During the vigil, Dorval and François held a 29-second minute of silence for those who lost their lives.

One student spoke about the impact of the earthquake on his family and how it motivated his peers to volunteer to help those in need.

“The feelings and emotions that run through my mind and heart are a bit overwhelming,” said Paul Doillon, the son of Haitian immigrants and a senior at the university. My father lost his cousin, and another was wounded. Frankly, it’s heartbreaking.”

“This event means a lot to me, because it lets me know that I am not invisible on this campus and have support in this tragedy,” said Guiteau Pierre-Noel. She’s Miss Planet Creole, a role in the organization that oversees Haiti’s Culture Week and the annual Miss Collection Pageant. “Although we face many adversities, we are still a strong country. With the love of our people, we can overcome anything. Watching an event like this proves it,” she added.

Christopher Clark, Director of Intercultural Student Affairs, and Kennedy Robinson, Assistant Principal, concluded the event with uplifting remarks.

“Our student leaders are in good spirits and are eager to use this moment as an opportunity to create awareness and provide resources for those affected by the earthquake,” Clark said. “As advisors, we will honor their requests to focus their voices and partner with them to create ‘Brave Spaces’ on campus this fall.”

For more information about Planet Kreyol and how you can help those affected by the earthquake, follow the group on Instagram umiamiplanetkreyol or email [email protected]

Emilys Brownstein contributed to this report.

